3 managers Cardiff City should consider as search for Mick McCarthy replacement begins

Cardiff City are facing the crucial decision of who to appoint as their next permanent manager now after finally parting ways with Mick McCarthy on Saturday.

McCarthy had arrived at Cardiff partway through last season on a short-term contract to try and steady the ship after a disappointing start to that campaign under Neil Harris.

However, a fine start to his tenure where he lifted the Bluebirds towards the top-six in the Championship table led to the club handing him the job on more a permanent basis.

A return of eight points from their first four league games raised hopes that McCarthy could get his side challenging for the top-six again this term.

That though has completely fallen away with a run of eight successive defeats leaving the Bluebirds now just two points above the drop zone.

It was inevitable that McCarthy would leave the club after their latest defeat against Middlesbrough on Saturday. Chris Hughton and Chris Wilder have already been linked with the job.

While details have also emerged via BBC Sport that the Bluebirds are experiencing some financial issues at the moment, it is not going to be easy for them to recruit a successor.

With all that in mind, we take a look at THREE managers who Cardiff should be eyeing to replace McCarthy…

Ryan Lowe

There is no doubt that Ryan Lowe is a manager on the rise and he is someone that Cardiff would do very well to attract considering the excellent job he has done with Plymouth Argyle.

Lowe’s managerial career has been on the up pretty much since it began with him managing to first managing Bury to a second-place finish in League Two, despite their off-the-field issues, in the 2018/19 season.

The following summer, Lowe took over at Plymouth Argyle and he managed to guide the Pilgrims to automatic promotion to League One in his first season in charge of the club in 2019/20.

Last term, Lowe consolidated his side in the third tier and he has taken them to a new level so far this season. Plymouth currently sit top of the League One table having collected 30 points from their opening 15 matches.

That is a remarkable achievement considering the other clubs that they are competing against who have far greater resources and bigger playing squads at their disposal in League One.

It seems inevitable that Lowe will get a chance in the Championship very soon. Cardiff could perhaps accelerate that by handing him the job at the Cardiff City Stadium.

With Lowe’s knowledge of League One and Two he might be able to help the Bluebirds recruit on a budget in the next few years and he is someone that has shown he can get the maximum out of his sides.

Michael Duff

Another bright young manager that is on the up in terms of their career prospects at the moment is Michael Duff.

The Cheltenham Town boss might be a slightly easier pick-up for the Bluebirds than Lowe but they could still be served very well by appointing him as their next manager.

Duff is someone that has an in-depth knowledge of the Championship having spent most of his playing career in the English second tier with Burnley. During that time he helped the Clarets earn three promotions to the top-flight and was a real leader amongst their squad in those campaigns.

Growing on the example set to him by Sean Dyche at Burnley, Duff has managed to emerge as a manager with a lot of potential during his time in charge at Cheltenham so far.

Last season, he emulated the success he achieved with Dyche at Turf Moor by guiding his Cheltenham side to promotion to League One, despite him operating on a budget and his side not being fancied to challenge at the start of the campaign.

So far this term, Duff has managed to get his Cheltenham side performing well in the third tier and they are currently sat in 13th place in the table and doing better than most predicted at the start of the season.

You could see Duff being able to improve Cardiff’s young and talented players as well as being able to operate shrewdly in the transfer market. He would be an outside shout but a potentially good appointment.

Gareth Ainsworth

A manager with recent Championship experience that Cardiff could also turn to is Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth has done a phenomenal job at Wycombe that perhaps does not get the attention or credit it deserves at times.

That is maybe because the Chairboys are perceived to play the game in a way that does not look pretty on the eye, but you can not deny the results he has achieved.

When Ainsworth took over as Wycombe manager it was a distant dream that they could ever earn two promotions to get to the Championship. That though is what he achieved and they came very close to surviving the drop against all odds last season.

Cardiff’s current style of play does need to evolve and Ainsworth would have to show that he is capable of adapting his methods to play a little more attractive football than his Wycombe side has done. However, he is a bright manager who might well be able to do that if he were to be given a chance.