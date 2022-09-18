3 managers Cardiff City must consider following Steve Morison decision

Cardiff City are once again looking for a new manager following the surprise sacking of Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon.

Morison lost his job after Huddersfield Town inflicted a fifth league defeat of the season for the Bluebirds, and that was enough for him to lose his job after less than a year in the role.

Having initially took charge on an interim basis following the departure of Mick McCarthy last October, Morison was handed the job on a full-time basis just weeks later, steering Cardiff clear of relegation danger in the 2021-22 season.

Cardiff sit in 18th position in the Championship following the 1-0 loss to the Terriers on Saturday, and now Vincent Tan and the board of directors must look for a new manager over the international break.

Let’s take a look at three individuals who the Cardiff hierarchy should look at to replace Morison.

Duncan Ferguson

Whilst Ferguson has no experience of being a manager or head coach, many years working under some top bosses has primed him for a job in the EFL somewhere.

The Scot has been learning from the likes of Rafael Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, but departed Goodison Park this summer to pursue his managerial ambitions.

Cardiff could be a good place to start, and he’d certainly command respect from the players and if he’s anything like he was on the pitch, then he will not let anyone step out of line.

David Wagner

A promotion winner from the Championship with Huddersfield, Wagner was schooled at Borussia Dortmund and since his departure from the Terriers in 2019, he has held jobs with Schalke in Germany and Young Boys in Switzerland.

His Huddersfield side were very tough to beat in their promotion season from the second tier and having gained more experience on the continent, Wagner could be an ideal fit at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He has also been linked with a return to his former club in West Yorkshire to fill their own managerial vacancy, so if he’s a target then Cardiff would have to move quick.

Neil Warnock

Does Warnock fancy one last rodeo in management? You just never know with him…

Warnock was adamant earlier this year he was retired from football following his spell with Middlesbrough that ended in November 2021, but you can never say never when it comes to the wily old veteran.

The 73-year-old of course is no stranger to Cardiff City, having managed them between 2016 and 2019, winning promotion from the Championship with them in 2018.

If Cardiff want a manager who can come in until the end of the season, then Warnock may be the man.