Cardiff City are looking for another new manager after owner Vincent Tan decided not to try and extend the contract of Sabri Lamouchi.

News emerged on Tuesday morning from Wales Online that despite securing the Bluebirds' status in the Championship for the 2023-24 campaign, Lamouchi would be departing the Cardiff City Stadium upon the expiry of his contract.

In his 18 matches in charge of City, Lamouchi won six, drew twice and lost 10, and whilst they stayed in the second tier, Cardiff would've been relegated if it wasn't for Reading's six-point deduction due to their breach of an agreed business plan with the EFL.

So, what next for Cardiff? Let's look at three individuals who they should be considering as soon as possible as the hunt for another new head coach begins.

Chris Wilder

Following their experiments with the likes of Steve Morison and Mark Hudson in the last 12 months - two people who were experiencing their first permanent head coach role - it would be perhaps wise for the City hierarchy to target some experience.

And one man who is looking for his next job is Wilder, who has certainly had an up and down last 18 months in football.

Wilder looked primed to take Middlesbrough into the Championship play-offs in 2021-22 after replacing Neil Warnock but he fell short by six points, and when his summer signings failed to deliver in the early part of the season just gone, he paid the price for poor results with his job back in October.

Watford then turned to Wilder for the final two months of the season to try and get the Hornets into the play-offs but that did not work, and he departed Vicarage Road when his short-term deal came to an end last week.

His last two jobs do not make him a poor manager though, and Wilder, who has been linked with League One side Reading recently, will be eager to jump back in with two feet and Cardiff could be a good place to land, even if it is a world away from his Yorkshire roots.

Neil Critchley

Another coach who hasn't exactly had a good recent time of things, Critchley could not get to grips with the issues at Queens Park Rangers following Michael Beale's departure, and after just 12 matches in charge at Loftus Road and one win, he departed after just two months in the job.

Before that though, Critchley showed why he has been regarded as a top coach when taking Blackpool up to the Championship in his first ever season as a senior manager, and then consolidated the Seasiders in the 2021-22 season by leading them to a mid-table finish.

He of course departed to become Steven Gerrard's right-hand man at Aston Villa last summer but given another Championship job and his own squad to work with rather than someone else's, there's a chance he could right the wrongs of what happened at QPR and show more of what he did at Blackpool instead.

Nathan Jones

A self-confessed lover of the Bluebirds, Jones could be the ideal fit for Cardiff given his connections to the club.

Jones would certainly bring passion to the job but the downside is that it could get a bit too much for him at times given the fact he is a supporter - but he'd certainly bring Championship experience.

He laid the foundations at Luton Town and got them to the Championship play-offs last season, and whilst we all know how his move to Southampton ended, you do not become a bad manager overnight and he is definitely the first name that Vincent Tan and co should be targeting with a move to the Cardiff City Stadium.