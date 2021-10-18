3 managers Cardiff City must be considering as pressure grows on Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy is a manager skating on incredibly thin ice at Cardiff City at the moment.

The Bluebirds have lost six games in a row in the Championship, winning only three of their first 12 matches this term.

To add insult to injury, their sixth successive defeat came in a 3-0 loss to arch rivals Swansea City on Sunday.

Goals from Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell condemned City to their sixth defeat in a row, piling the pressure on McCarthy.

McCarthy, then, could well be sacked this week, especially if his side fall to another defeat as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in midweek.

Here, we take a look at three men the board should consider replacing him with…

Michael Flynn

Cardiff have tried going down the experienced route by bringing in McCarthy, and perhaps it is now down to search for a younger, up and coming coach.

Flynn recently left Newport after a wonderful four years in charge at Rodney Parade, with the 40-year-old departing on amicable terms.

Flynn is only 40 and is a coach with excellent potential. He guided Newport to two play-off finals on a shoestring budget, without getting them over the line.

He would reinstall a bit of belief and passion.

Chris Wilder

Wilder is patiently waiting for his chance to return to management, and a move to South Wales could be an excellent fit for him.

During his time at Sheffield United, Wilder deployed a three-at-the-back system, and Cardiff currently have the options which would fit into that.

He did a fantastic job at Bramall Lane, taking the Blades from League One to the Premier League in the space of three years.

He’d be a top appointment.

Gareth Ainsworth

Could Cardiff go and poach one of the most coveted managers in the lower leagues?

Ainsworth has done an excellent job in charge of Wycombe and nearly kept them up in the Championship last season.

He relies a lot on pacy wingers and target men up top, and you would back him to get Kieffer Moore firing on all cylinders.

It would be a real statement of intent to lure him away from Wycombe, but he could be tempted with a move to Cardiff.