Blackpool are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

McCarthy only arrived at Bloomfield Road in January to replace Michael Appleton, but has left the club by mutual consent after just two wins from his 14 games in charge.

In a statement, the club said that "with results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed".

The 64-year-old departs with the club sitting 23rd in the Championship table, seven points from safety, with just six games of the season remaining.

Senior Professional Development Lead Phase Coach Stephen Dobbie will take charge for the rest of the season as owner Simon Sadler begins the search for McCarthy's long-term successor.

Who could Blackpool consider for the 2023/24 season?

Neil Critchley

Critchley seems like the obvious candidate for the vacancy.

The 44-year-old had an incredibly successful spell at Bloomfield Road following his appointment in March 2020, leading the club to promotion from League One through the play-offs in 2021 before securing a 16th-placed finish in the Championship last campaign.

Critchley departed in June to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa, but left Villa Park in October after Gerrard's sacking.

He was then appointed as Queens Park Rangers head coach in December, but endured a disappointing spell at Loftus Road, winning just one of his 12 games in charge before being dismissed in February.

Critchley has a proven track record in League One and did a hugely commendable job with the Tangerines in the second tier. While there would be question marks over his stint at QPR, the subsequent struggles of Gareth Ainsworth with the R's highlight the size of the challenge he faced at the club.

It has not worked out for Critchley since leaving Blackpool and in truth, it has not worked out for the Seasiders either, so both parties could see a reunion as an attractive proposition.

Darren Ferguson

With the club looking increasingly likely to be in League One next season, there are few managers with a better record at that level than Ferguson.

The 51-year-old is currently in charge of Peterborough United but is expected to depart the Weston Homes Stadium in the summer, with chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealing last month that the pair have a mutual agreement that he will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Ferguson returned for his fourth spell at Posh in January and has done an outstanding job, winning 10 and drawing two of his 16 games in charge so far to move the club into the play-off places.

The Scotsman has been promoted from the third tier with Peterborough on three previous occasions and that experience could make him appealing to the Seasiders.

It would be no surprise if Posh attempted to keep Ferguson at the club beyond the end of the season, but should he depart, he will surely be a name on Blackpool's list of targets.

Luke Williams

The club could potentially opt to go for an up-and-coming manager from the lower leagues and if so, one name that could be considered is that of Notts County head coach Luke Williams.

Williams has led the Magpies to the top of the National League table, where they currently sit with 100 points. He has implemented an attacking, attractive brand of football at Meadow Lane and has also instilled a winning mentality, with his side losing just two of their 42 league games.

His coaching potential is underlined by the development of players such as Macauley Langstaff, who is the division's top scorer with 40 league goals to his name so far.

Incredibly, despite their huge points total, the Magpies are not guaranteed promotion with second-placed Wrexham also on 100 points.

It may be difficult to convince Williams to leave the Magpies, but should they fail to gain promotion, the opportunity to manage in League One could prove too good to turn down.

The Seasiders have had success appointing younger coaches before in Critchley, so if they decide to go down a similar route again, Williams could be a leading contender.