Blackburn Rovers were heading into the new Championship season with a great deal of optimism of what they could achieve.

However, that optimism will have now faded as The Mirror are reporting that Jon Dahl Tomasson is considering quitting the club following talks with the hierarchy.

It is believed the Indian owners of Blackburn have been advised by their government to slash overseas investment, and that has seen them cut Blackburn’s budget this season by 20%.

Furthermore, they have stopped any potential incomings for fees or loans and told the manager there could be the possibility of key players being sold. This has left Tomasson furious, to the point where he is considering quitting the club.

With that said, as we wait to see how it plays out with Dahl Tomasson’s future at Ewood Park, we have picked three managers Blackburn should consider if Dahl Tomasson does in fact leave.

Chris Wilder

Blackburn have always been a side that hasn’t had the biggest of budgets in the Championship, but this latest development will mean things become even tighter at the club.

So, that could potentially limit who may want to manage there, but one manager that the club should consider is Chris Wilder.

The 55-year-old currently finds himself out of work after leaving Watford at the end of last season after his temporary spell at the club.

Wilder looked set to take over the reigns at League One side Reading FC, but the deal fell through.

But considering he is unemployed and, more importantly, he has a vast amount of experience working within a tight budget after his spells at Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Northampton Town.

Wilder has plenty of experience managing teams at the top end of the Championship, and after his spells at Boro and Watford, the 55-year-old will be keen to get back into management as soon as possible to prove his capabilities again.

Should Blackburn Rovers consider Nathan Jones as possible Jon Dahl Tomasson replacement?

Nathan Jones is another possible option that Rovers should consider if Tomasson were to leave this summer.

The 50-year-old will be champing at the bit to get back into management after what was a forgettable spell at Southampton.

It shouldn’t be forgotten what a fantastic job Jones did at Luton Town, as he laid the foundations for Rob Edwards to continue the fine work.

Like Wilder, Jones also has experience working in a club with a tight budget, and it was something that seemed to let him thrive at Kenilworth Road.

The 50-year-old was clever in the transfer market, bringing in different types of players, some young, some unproven, and even players with plenty of experience that people had forgotten about.

Jones got Luton to compete at the top end of the table for a number of seasons, and while his spell at Southampton didn’t go well, you could argue he would be walking into better conditions at Ewood Park than he did at St Mary’s.

Carlos Carvalhal

Carvalhal is a manager that most Blackburn fans will be aware of, as he’s managed Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City in England before.

The Portuguese boss was recently linked with a return to the EFL as he was said to be of interest to Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal is currently without a club after he left Spanish side Celta de Vigo last month. The 57-year-old has managed a few teams since last being in England, and it seems he is still a big admirer of the Championship.

So, considering how well he did with the Owls and his stints at various clubs afterwards, as he took Braga into the Europa League, he may be a good option for Rovers.

The Portuguese likes to have an attack-minded approach, and again, this is a manager who has experience working for a club with restrictions. He is a different type of manager than the other two previously mentioned, but he could be one that you could argue is similar to Tomasson.