Michael Duff is reportedly set to move to Swansea City after the Barnsley manager was approached to replace Russell Martin.

With Martin set to take over at Southampton, it has left the Swans looking for a new manager with their attentions turning to Duff.

The former Cheltenham Town manager guided Barnsley to the play-off final where they conceded a last-minute winner to Sheffield Wednesday in extra time to lose the game.

That hasn't put the Welsh side off, but it does leave Barnsley looking set for their sixth permanent manager search in four years.

It will be a pivotal appointment for the Tykes as they look to bounce back from their disappointment in the play-off final by trying to become promotion contenders once again.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at three realistic appointments Barnsley could target to replace Duff.

Would Lee Bowyer be a good appointment for Barnsley?

Lee Bowyer is looking for his next opportunity as a manager having been out of work since leaving Birmingham City last summer.

Interestingly, he recently appeared on talkSPORT discussing the potential opening for the Leeds managerial role and, whilst that might be out of reach for him, the Barnsley role would be a good fit.

Having kept Birmingham City in the Championship in difficult circumstances, whilst guiding Charlton to the second tier in similarly difficult surroundings, Bowyer has shown that he has the credentials to be a success in League One and consolidate in the Championship.

Could Barnsley look at Eric Ramsay again?

Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay could once again find himself on the shortlist for the managerial role at Oakwell having missed out to Michael Duff last year.

Ramsay is currently the first team coach at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag and works alongside the Welsh national side on a part-time basis.

Ten Haag was determined to keep Ramsay last season which suggests how highly rated the coach is within the ranks at Old Trafford.

At 31, Ramsay is young but has already impressed the board at Barnsley once already and given the success of Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town, they could move to try and emulate the success of the Northern Irishman.

Would Steve Cotterill be the right appointment for Barnsley?

Having recently left Shrewsbury Town, Steve Cotterill finds himself looking for a new challenge having guided the Shrews into the top half of League One.

Cotterill has plenty of experience and success in League One and could be the ideal manager to takeover from Duff.

Steve Cotterill has had a decent spell at Shrewsbury but is set to depart by mutual consent.

Cotterill's preference of deploying three central defenders and wing-backs is similar to that of Duff, albeit with subtle differences in overall style of play.

However, considering Cotterill has steadied the ship at Shrewsbury in recent years, as well as his promotion with Bristol City, the 58-year-old could be tempted by the potential of another promotion push.