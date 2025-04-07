Southampton FC have today (07/04/2025) confirmed that they have departed company with Ivan Juric after the club's relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

It has been a miserable season for the Saints who, after their magical Championship Play-Off Final win over Leeds United last season, have managed to accumulate just 10 points in their opening 31 Premier League games.

Russell Martin led the team until mid-December, but his sacking was followed by the appointment of Ivan Jurić. However, the Croatian fared no better, and his tenure was cut short before the season's end after a 3-1 defeat to a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side confirmed his departure and their spot in the second tier next year.

A statement from the board of Southampton FC read: "Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up.

"With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer.

"The process of finding a new manager to lead us as we look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has now begun and is being led by Group Technical Director Johannes Spors."

With the process now firmly underway, Football League World has identified three potential EFL managerial candidates that the club could consider.

Related Southampton FC: Danny Rohl and Liam Rosenior emerge as targets following Ivan Juric news The Saints are set to be on the hunt for a new boss following their relegation.