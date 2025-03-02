MK Dons are on the lookout for their third permanent manager of the season after Scott Lindsey was sacked by the club on Sunday.

The Dons have been on a terrible run of form recently and after being beaten 1-0 by Colchester United on Saturday afternoon, their 11th defeat in 16 league matches, the 52-year-old paid the price with his job.

The Buckinghamshire outfit are now 17th in the League Two table with 13 games to go, however, they still have a significant gap to those in the bottom two, with 13 points still separating themselves from the relegation zone in the fourth tier.

Football League World has taken a look at three managers that MK Dons must consider replacing Lindsey after the decision was taken to sack him.

Leam Richardson

Leam Richardson has been out of work since last April after he was sacked by Rotherham United as the Millers headed for a difficult relegation back to League One from the Championship.

Despite the difficulties he faced at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, he had an excellent amount of success early on at Wigan Athletic, winning promotion to the second tier with the Latics in 2022.

However, he suffered a similar fate at the Brick Community Stadium, with his team not up to the level needed to compete in the EFL's highest division.

Nevertheless, a fresh start in a league that he has not managed in since the 2012/13 campaign with Accrington Stanley could be the perfect way for the 45-year-old to get back into the game.

With MK Dons not overly threatened by relegation, he would have plenty of time to instill his ideas into the players before having the summer to make the necessary changes to the squad to take them back towards the top seven.

Stephen Clemence

Stephen Clemence was sacked by Barrow AFC in January after eight months in charge of the Bluebirds, leaving the club when they were also 17th in the table.

However, with the Cumbrian side now 19th, it does suggest that not all blame can be placed on the former Gillingham manager.

Barrow had an excellent start to the season, and it is clear that he does have some excellent qualities as a manager after being a part of Steve Bruce's backroom staff at Aston Villa, Hull City and Newcastle United.

At 45, Clemence is still relatively young in the managerial world and will learn a lot from the remaining games of the season.

If he can inspire the form that took his former Bluebirds side towards the top of League Two with MK Dons, then it would be a fantastic decision to hand him the job.

Paul Hurst

Shrewsbury Town sacked Paul Hurst at the start of November after nine months in charge at New Meadow in his second stint, with Salop struggling for form throughout his time at the club.

However, similar to Clemence at Barrow, Hurst's former club have not had much success at all since his departure with the club rooted to the bottom of the League One table.

The 50-year-old has an incredible amount of experience in the National League, League Two and the third tier, and this would be excellent for a club that have lost their way after a decent start to the season.

Paul Hurst's Managerial Stats (League only, as per Transfermarkt) Matches 537 Wins 218 Draws 147 Losses 173 Points 801

Hurst has a history of getting teams to the play-offs, having done so with both Shrewsbury in League One and Grimsby Town in the National League, and this should interest MK Dons in their pursuit of a new manager.

With their League Two status all but secured, there is not a true rush for a new manager in Buckinghamshire, but the arrival of a new face will only help give the team the boost they need to ensure that they do not have any drama late on.