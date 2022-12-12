3 Malcolm Ebiowei alternatives Hull City should consider if Swansea City strike agreement with Crystal Palace

Hull City are considering a loan move for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who worked with Tigers boss Liam Rosenior as he progressed through to first-team level during the last campaign, has three Premier League appearances to his name this season.

As per a recent Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Swansea City have now joined the race for the talented winger.

Should the Swans win the race for the teenager, here, we take a look at three Ebiowei alternatives that Hull should consider…

Oladapo Afolayan

It was not so long ago when Oladapo Afolayan was attracting interest from England’s top two divisions, as it remains to be seen if clubs are keeping him on his radar this time around.

The 25-year-old has started 10 times for the Trotters in League One this season, with a change-up of the system preventing him from operating on the wing week in week out.

Ian Evatt’s 3-5-2 means that Afolayan has had to show versatility and adaptability, with the winger operating as a number 10 and as a wing-back.

Still a player that causes havoc when running at players, he is someone that could still thrive in the Championship.

Harry Cornick

It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for Luton Town attacker Harry Cornick.

Another who is an out-and-out winger that has shown good levels of versatility to meet a formation change, the 27-year-old could be an excellent pick-up at the MKM Stadium.

Cornick sees his contract expire at Kenilworth Road in the summer, with the former Bournemouth perhaps being available for a cut-price fee.

A player with good Championship experience, after having an excellent campaign last time out, competition levels at Luton means that he does not see regular game time in Bedfordshire at the moment.

Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson is a very exciting winger progressing through the ranks at Chelsea at the moment, with the 19-year-old making the bench at first-team level on a couple of occasions.

A winger who is comfortable operating on the right or the left, as well as a number 10 role, Hutchinson is a player who could thrive on a loan stint in the Championship.

Scoring five goals and providing a further four assists in 11 Premier League 2 outings shuts far this season, a stint in senior football could be deemed as the next best step for his progression.