3 Macauley Bonne alternatives that QPR could consider if they continue to get snubbed

Charlton Athletic have rejected a second offer from Queens Park Rangers for striker Macauley Bonne, according to West London Sport.

Mark Warburton is looking to bolster his attacking options, after losing Jordan Hugill and Eberechi Eze this transfer window.

Hugill and Eze scored 29 goals between them last season, but Hugill has joined Norwich City after returning to West Ham United, and Eze has joined Crystal Palace in a deal which could rise to £19.5million.

The R’s have brought in Lyndon Dykes from Livingston, who scored in their opening day win over Nottingham Forest last week – but another striker is seemingly on Warburton’s radar.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

According to West London Sport, QPR have had a second bid rejected for Charlton’s Bonne, after recently having a first offer turned down for the 24-year-old, as per talkSPORT.

Bonne – who joined Charlton from Leyton Orient last summer – scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for the Addicks last season, in a campaign which culminated in relegation to League One.

Charlton have insisted that their striker isn’t for sale, so QPR may have to look elsewhere in their pursuit of the striker.

Here, we take a look at three alternatives QPR should consider if they continue to get snubbed by Charlton…

Kayden Jackson

AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City have recently been linked with Jackson, with Ipswich Town struggling to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

Bournemouth have reportedly had a £2million bid rejected for the striker, who scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in League One last term.

He only has one year left on his deal at Portman Road, and even though Ipswich have the option to extend that deal by another year, he has rejected fresh offers from the club.

Mo Eisa

This would be a bit of an ambitious one.

Peterborough signed Eisa from Cheltenham Town for a club-record fee last summer, and after losing Ivan Toney to Brentford, they want to lose another striker to a Championship side.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals for Posh last season, and definitely has the potential and attributes to help him make the step up to the Championship.

Lee Gregory

Whilst Jackson and Eisa may be unproven in the Championship, Gregory is a proven goalscorer at this level.

Gregory scored 10 goals in the Championship for Millwall in 2017/18, and scored 13 goals in 2018/19.

His time at Stoke City hasn’t gone to plan thus far, with the 32-year-old netting six goals in 40 league appearances, but he is a hard-working centre-forward whose work-rate could be key for the R’s.