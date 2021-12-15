3 Luton Town transfers in or out that could happen next month

Luton Town are set to have a quiet January transfer window, with Nathan Jones assembling a squad he could trust in during the summer.

However, things beyond his control could change his thought process going into the window, especially if they find themselves in another injury crisis as the new year looms.

Luton are currently six points behind Stoke City in sixth spot, and whilst this season was more about consolidation than securing a play-off finish, they will certainly be striving to keep pace with the top-six.

Here, we take a look at three Luton transfers, either in or out, that could happen as we edge closer to January…

Alex Pattison

Luton were linked with Harrogate Town attacking midfielder Alex Pattison in October, as per a FLW exclusive, and it remains to be seen if he remains a target.

The report states that Luton are not the only second-tier club in pursuit, with Barnsley, Blackpool, Hull City and Swansea City all mentioned as interested parties.

Luton have recruited well from the lower leagues in the past, which would make this move more likely, however, Luton seem stacked with midfield options at present.

Dion Pereira

It would be no surprise to see Dion Pereira head back out on loan during the second part of the season.

The 22-year-old’s first-team opportunities at Luton have been very limited thus far, with the young winger joining Yeovil Town earlier in the year.

However, he injured himself early during his stint with the Glovers, returning to Kenilworth Road earlier than expected.

It will be interesting to see what level of football he will go to if a loan move is sanctioned because he certainly is a bright talent.

Jack Clarke

According to TEAMtalk, Luton registered interest in Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke back in November, with Millwall also named as a potential destination for the 20-year-old.

It would be a surprise to see Clarke arriving at Kenilworth Road in January, especially considering Nathan Jones’ stance on loan moves.

Clarke is a bright player who should have an excellent career, however, he has struggled to cut it at Championship level so far.