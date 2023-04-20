Luton Town have all but confirmed their place in this season’s Championship play-offs.

The Hatters picked up another point on the road in last night’s game against Reading, a point that ended their hope of finishing in the top two but more or less cemented them in the play-offs.

Luton are unbeaten in their last five games in the league, and they will be looking to continue that in their game against Middlesbrough, which could be a warm-up to what may come in the play-offs in May.

Despite the setback of losing Nathan Jones midway through the season, Luton have continued their impressive season under the guidance of Rob Edwards, with the former Watford manager reviving his managerial career after a tricky spell.

Of course, there is still some uncertainty about what league Luton may be playing in next season, but either way, heading into the 2023/24 season, there is some uncertainty around some Luton Town players.

Luton will be looking to be busy in this summer's transfer window, but they will also have decisions to make regarding the futures of some of their players.

Which three Luton Town players are facing an uncertain future?

Here we have decided to take a look at these Luton players who are facing an uncertain summer…

Gabriel Osho

Gabriel Osho’s contract at Luton Town is set to expire this summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Hatters in 2020 after he left Reading following the expiry of his contract. When he joined the club, he was sent out on loan to then-League One side Rochdale, but from the 2021/22 season onward, Osho became a regular at Luton.

The defender appeared 23 times last season in the Championship, while this season he has so far made 26 appearances. Osho started 11 consecutive games before missing the last three games that Luton have played in the league.

Despite featuring heavily in the first team, Osho still faces an uncertain summer, as his contract is coming to an end and there has been no talk about it being extended beyond this season.

Dion Pereira

Dion Pereira is another Luton player who is coming to the end of his contract at the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Hatters in the summer 2020/21 season after leaving MLS side Atlanta United after 26 appearances altogether.

Pereira originally came through the youth academy of Luton’s rivals, Watford, with the youngster appearing just twice in the Premier League for a collective 23 minutes.

Since joining Luton, Pereira has only made three appearances for the first team, with the attacker being sent out on loan to League Two side Bradford City this season.

Pereira featured heavily in the team for Bradford when he first joined but has only appeared once in the last 18 league games, and that was a four-minute cameo.

It is looking unlikely that he will join Bradford on a permanent basis after this season, and with no talk of an extension at Luton, it seems Pereira could find himself without a club this summer.

Henri Lansbury

Henri Lansbury’s time at Luton seems to be coming to an end, as the 32-year-old’s contract at Kenilworth Road is set to expire.

The midfielder joined the Hatters last season and played an important role in the club reaching the Championship play-offs, appearing 34 times in the league.

However, Lansbury has found his game time limited this campaign, only appearing nine times in the league, with the majority of those coming as substitute appearances.

The 32-year-old hasn’t featured for Luton since the middle of February against Preston North End, despite being on the bench in all eight games.

Therefore, it seems Lansbury isn’t a favourite under Edwards and is likely to be allowed to leave the club this summer when his deal expires.