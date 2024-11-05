Burnley's teenage sensation Luca Koleosho has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, which would force the Clarets' hand in the transfer window.

It is reported that Koleosho is only a target for Bayern next summer, but Burnley could certainly look to preempt that move and bring in a replacement before the high-flying winger has even left Turf Moor.

Koleosho only signed a new five-year deal with the Clarets in September, a little over a year on from his £2.6m move from Real Sociedad, but now Bayern boss Vincent Kompany - the man who signed him for Burnley originally - wants to reunite.

That leaves Burnley in a bit of a predicament as they know that even if they get promoted this season, the allure of playing for Bayern Munich and in the Champions League will probably be too much for Koleosho to turn down.

Even with the fallback of a five-year deal, the Clarets will probably feel resigned to losing their prized asset, but there are three players who could help cushion the blow of replacing the tricky winger.

Morgan Whittaker

Probably the most obvious out of all the potential replacements is Morgan Whittaker, who was the subject of Burnley interest in the summer.

The Clarets made two bids for the Plymouth man late in August and he would be an ideal replacement for Koleosho, largely due to the fact they both play off the right.

While Koleosho is more of a dribbler, Whittaker is more of a modern day winger who drifts in off the flank, but playing that way has certainly seen him make a name for himself at Plymouth, mainly last season when he rattled in 19 goals and laid on 8 assists.

He would bring some much-needed goals to a faltering Burnley frontline, although he could even be lining up alongside Koleosho if Burnley choose to revisit a deal for him in January.

If they don't, it would appear likely that they'd throw a big chunk of their windfall at signing Whittaker.

David Brooks

A far different profile to Koleosho and Whittaker, but David Brooks would bring the same level of quality to a Burnley side distinctly lacking in the final third.

A bit-part player for Bournemouth this term, Brooks has found minutes hard to come by and could actively seek a move away from the club in the summer if things don't change.

David Brooks 24/25 Premier League playing stats (Transfermarkt) Games played 3 Minutes played 31 Unused sub 5 times Not in matchday squad 2 times

Scott Parker's connections with the Cherries - if he's still in charge of Burnley - could help any potential deal along the way too.

Brooks also tends to play off the right and step inside onto his favoured left foot, which is similar to Whittaker, so if Parker is looking for a change of profile on the right, then Brooks could be his man.

Carlos Forbs

Another bit-part player from a Premier League club, Carlos Forbs has failed to make a tangible impact since his summer move to Wolves, like Brooks, being limited to substitute appearances.

Forbs has previously been linked with Burnley, but a move never materialised, and he instead joined Wolves on loan, with that move to become permanent in the coming summer.

The Manchester City academy graduate is a similar profile to Koleosho in the sense that he relies on blistering pace, and he could be someone Burnley look at if it's continuity they're after.

He made a name for himself in the City academy with 32 goal involvements in 24 PL2 appearances in 2022/23, but has since lost his way a little since moving to Ajax, but if Burnley could get his career back on track, then there's no doubting there's some potential resale value in there too.