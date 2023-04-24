Lincoln City have enjoyed a very bright April under manager Mark Kennedy and will be desperate to build as much momentum as they possibly can going into next season.

It won't be possible for the Imps to secure a place in the play-offs now - but they will just be glad to have enjoyed a reasonably stable 2022/23 campaign after finding themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone last term.

However, they will want to enjoy a successful summer to give themselves the best chance of success again next season, with their heavy use of the loan department meaning they will need to be active during the early stages of the window to be fully ready for the start of 2023/24.

Not only do they need to take the departures of their loanees into consideration, but also their other players with some potentially set to leave at the end of the campaign, with some out of contract and others likely to attract interest from other teams.

We take a look at three players whose futures are uncertain at the LNER Stadium.

Regan Poole

The defender signed a multi-year contract when he arrived in 2021, so it's unclear whether his deal expires at the end of the campaign or not.

Regardless of this, he could attract interest from elsewhere, with Football League World exclusively reporting back in November that Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers were among the teams to take an interest in the former Manchester United player.

Blackpool, Luton Town and Millwall were also interested in him and it remains to be seen whether any of the six teams will revive their interest ahead of the summer.

Having spent time in the Welsh capital earlier in his career, Cardiff could be Poole's ideal destination with the Bluebirds currently on course to remain in the Championship at the expense of Reading.

Ben House

Speaking of Reading, striker House graduated from the Royals' academy before being released, then spending nearly 18 months at Eastleigh before being brought back into the EFL by the Imps.

The League One side's faith in him has paid dividends, with the player scoring 12 league goals this season and having the chance to add to that tally before the end of the season.

At 23, it wouldn't be a surprise if he becomes the subject of interest from elsewhere for teams looking to add a young, prolific forward to their squad.

Colby Bishop made the move from Accrington Stanley to Portsmouth last year and it wouldn't be a huge shock to see House make a similar summer move to a big third-tier team or a side that have just been relegated from the second tier.

Sean Roughan

The fact Roughan has represented the Republic of Ireland at a youth international level has probably exposed him to other teams, who may now be monitoring him ahead of a potential summer approach.

His contract looks set to expire this summer and with the player being linked with a move to Premier League outfit Southampton back in March, he may be reluctant to put pen to paper on an extension.

At 19 and with the player making 37 appearances in all competitions this season, he is a promising youngster who has proven he can step up to a senior level and thrive, something that can only work in his favour if he wants to seal an exit.

Whether any teams will make a bid for him this summer remains to be seen though.