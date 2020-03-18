3 Lewis Grabban upgrades that Nottingham Forest could consider if they go up

Lewis Grabban has spearheaded Nottingham Forest towards a potential top-six finish this season, with the striker proving to be a hugely important player for the Reds.

The 32-year-old signed for Forest from AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2018, on the back of scoring 20 goals in a total of 38 loan appearances for Sunderland and Aston Villa combined.

After finding the net 17 times for the Reds last season, Grabban has already scored the same amount of goals this term, and the £6m man has proved to be a shrewd capture for the East Midlands side.

Now 32 years of age, there is doubts over whether Grabban could keep on firing on all cylinders for Forest in the Premier League, should Sabri Lamouchi’s side win promotion this term.

He is a master at scoring goals at this level, but extra firepower will be needed if the Reds are to go up and cement their place in the top-flight of English football.

Here, we take a look at three Grabban upgrades Forest could consider signing if they go up…

Ollie Watkins

This rather depends on whether Brentford will go up this season or not, but with only play-off place available, Forest will be hoping that that spot is theirs.

Watkins has been easily one of the most impressive forwards in the Championship this term, with the forward scoring 22 goals in all competitions this term.

The 24-year-old can play anywhere across the frontline, making him a really useful player if Forest go and splash the cash this summer.

He will cost big bucks, but if Forest go up, they could really afford to spend big.

Teemu Pukki

Again, this rather depends on whether Norwich City get relegated from the Premier League this term, but with the Canaries sitting six points adrift of safety, it doesn’t look too unlikely.

Pukki scored 29 goals in the Championship last season, winning the Golden Boot award after what was a remarkable campaign for Daniel Farke’s side.

Despite Norwich’s plight this season, the Finnish international has scored 11 goals and added three assists in all competitions this season.

If they go down, then he will surely want to play in the top-flight, and the lone striker role could really suit him at the City Ground.

Karlan Grant

Grant has been excellent in Huddersfield Town’s fight for Championship survival this term, scoring 16 goals in all competitions this season.

The versatile attacker has been a superb acquisition for the Terriers since joining from Charlton in January 2019, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League matches last term.

He showed signs of being able to make the step-up to the top-flight last term, and he could be a really exciting, up and coming signing for the Reds.

Aston Villa and West Brom are reportedly interested in Grant, but Forest should definitely join the queue.