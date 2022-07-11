3 Lewis Ferguson alternatives Millwall should consider as 22-year-old nears Italy move

Millwall have shown strong interest in Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson during the early stages of this transfer window.

However, it now appears that the 22-year-old is set to join Serie A club Bologna, with a £3 million fee being attached to his name.

The Lions, who have made a strong start to the window, will be eager to continue bolstering their options ahead of what is expected to be a push for the plat-offs when the new season gets underway.

Here, we take a look at three Ferguson alternatives that the Lions should consider…

Jack Rudoni

The immediate future of exciting Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni is yet to be decided, with the 21-year-old attracting lots of Championship interest.

Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and Sunderland have all seen bids knocked back for the young midfielder, with those proposals rumoured to be around the £1 million mark.

The left-footed, attack-minded option deserves Championship football after managing to stand out in an under-performing Wimbledon side last time out.

Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass represents an option that could do something immediate at Millwall, similar to what he helped Luton to achieve last season.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, Snodgrass possesses excellent levels of creativity and intelligence and could be a real weapon for the Lions pushing for an objective like Championship promotion.

Following his Luton departure, it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the experienced midfielder.

Callum Wright

Leicester City’s Callum Wright enjoyed a productive loan spell with Cheltenham Town last season and could be available on loan ahead of the new season.

Brendan Rodgers is currently running the rule over the exciting 22-year-old, with Wright attracting Championship interest already.

The technically-gifted midfielder, who can operate in central midfield, or more advanced in a number 10 role, scored nine times and assisted a further seven in all competitions last time out.