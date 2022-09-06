3 lessons Sunderland learned from 1-0 Middlesbrough defeat

It wasn’t quite what Sunderland would have hoped for on Monday night, as the Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough.

With the newly promoted side having gone into this game with just two losses in their opening seven games and with the club flying high in the second tier, they would have fancied themselves to see off Boro.

Chris Wilder’s team have been struggling at the wrong end of the division so far and it meant that Sunderland would have believed this was their chance to get one over on a club that have been heavily fancied as promotion contenders this campaign.

However, after a goal from Riley McGree midway through the first half, the home side held on and went away with all three points. It would have been a disappointing one for Sunderland and their fans but after the loss, here are three things they would have learned.

1. Sunderland need to make the most of their possession

One thing that the club will have taken away is that it is all well and good having plenty of the ball but it’s pointless if you can’t do anything with it.

Against Middlesbrough, the club had the lion’s share of it, with 61% compared to Boro’s 39%. It’s good then that Sunderland are playing the kind of football that can be pleasing to watch and involves them having plenty of the ball and trying to break down opposition. It’s also good that despite being a newly-promoted team, they arguably dominated most of the ball against a solid Championship outfit.

Boro though perhaps showed their second tier guile by still managing more shots and a better xG rate (1.39 compared to 0.47) despite not having the ball as much. It shows then that it doesn’t matter how much possession you have, you ultimately need to make it count and stick the ball in the back of the net. By having less shots, it showed that they largely saw plenty of the football but did very little with it and they need to work on creating more chances for themselves and doing more in possession going forward.

2. Sunderland’s attackers need to test the goalkeeper more

Against Middlesbrough, another downfall for the Black Cat’s was that they didn’t do enough with their strikers.

They played with Ellis Simms and Patrick Roberts in an advanced role alongside each other and yet both of them did very little on the night. The latter of the two created plenty of chances which is good but they ultimately struggled to even test the opposition goalkeeper. Simms had just the one shot in the full 90 minutes and Roberts didn’t have one, even if he did create chances for others.

As a striker, you do have to bring others into the play but you’re also required to ultimately have shots and score goals. If you do’t shoot, you won’t score and Sunderland largely struggled to get shots away, especially from the people who need to be doing it the most. That could also come down to having a lot of possession but not getting those two much of it because Simms also had the least touches of anyone on the field.

3. Be more creative in their play

The final lesson to learn is to not be afraid. They had the majority of possession and their pass accuracy was better than Middlesbroughs as you would expect but they did largely nothing with it.

It’s okay to pass the ball around backwards and side-to-side but Sunderland have the talent to be more adventurous and creative in their play. They’ve shown as much so far this season by soaring up the table but last night it just didn’t click at all for them.

In fact, when it came down to it, Middlesbrough had more players who created more chances than them. Minus Patrick Roberts, not one Black Cats player created more than one chance for a teammate in the game and Boro had three who managed it. They were more clinical with the ball then and that shows – and Sunderland need to take a leaf out of their book, especially if they are seeing lots of the ball again this season.