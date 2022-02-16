3 lessons Preston North End learnt from Peterborough United win

It was another victory for Preston North End at the weekend and it took a piece of individual brilliance to send the points home with the away side, Cameron Archer nicking it for his team.

The game was scrappy and the pitch was bobbly and the home side looked like it could play to their advantage, as they held the visitors at bay and looked lively themselves at times.

PNE couldn’t get to grips with the clash and in the end, it took a moment of magic from on-loan Archer to secure the three points. Taking the ball, he lashed it into the far left corner and wheeled away in celebration.

It continues Ryan Lowe’s excellent start to life as manager of the Lilywhites – and here are three things they will have learnt from that game.

1. Cameron Archer is a special player

I’m sure most PNE and Aston Villa fans are aware of this already but, for any neutrals, it’s worth mentioning that Cameron Archer does seem to be a huge talent.

His record in terms of goals speaks for itself. He bagged for Villa in the EFL Cup before joining Preston and given the chance to play regularly for them in the Championship, he is doing equally as well.

After bagging this winning goal against Peterborough – which was a superb effort by the way considering his age – it has taken his tally to three goals in six outings. That’s despite also having the least amount of touches of anyone on the field against Posh.

It shows that the youngster needs only one chance in a game to do something special and he will make it count.

2. Ryan Lowe can win games without playing well

Ryan Lowe’s side dominated possession but weren’t able to create too many clear cut chances. The efforts on goal were few and far between and they struggled to assert themselves as they have previously.

Even though the game was scrappy in patches and Peterborough will have enjoyed the fixture a lot more up until the goal, they still came away with the win.

That is exactly what teams chasing promotion need to do. They need to grind out results and pick up the points even when it just isn’t their day performance wise. PNE can do that now under Ryan Lowe and that is a huge plus point for them.

3. Preston need to sign Daniel Iversen whatever the cost

Another player – and another on-loan player – that continues to shine for Preston is Daniel Iversen.

The goalkeeper is at PNE for his second season on a short-term deal from Leicester and the more that he plays for the club, the more he continues to impress. He has singlehandedly won the team games and points with his incredible saves and shot-stopping.

Iversen is proof that a goalkeeper is a vital member of a football team and that you can’t put a price on having someone good and someone that the defence is confident in inbetween the sticks.

Leicester will not be keen to get rid of him but if Preston have any money in their budget, it needs to be thrown at Iversen because he has become so important for the club.