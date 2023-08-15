Highlights Leicester City faces challenges in their battle for the top spot in the competitive Championship, having experienced the departure of star players and a revamped defense.

The search for a new goalkeeper is a top priority for Leicester, as the departure of Kasper Schmeichel leaves a void that needs to be filled.

The central defensive positions also pose a question for Leicester, with competition heating up and Harry Souttar's role in the squad uncertain, suggesting a potential move away from the club.

Leicester City will have their work cut out for them this season as they battle their way to top spot in a hotly-contested Championship.

Leicester’s historic Premier League run came to an abrupt end last season with relegation on the final day.

With the season already underway, the Foxes have already experienced life without the likes of star players James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans. It has also been a new-look defence for the Foxes, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Caglar Söyüncü all exiting the King Power Stadium.

Solutions have been found in some positions meanwhile as Enzo Maresca turns to Premier League teams to bolster his squad.

Experienced talent in Harry Winks and Conor Coady improve the midfield and defensive departments respectively, while fellow defender Callum Doyle arrives for his second loan spell in the second tier from Manchester City.

Stephy Mavididi has added much-needed depth and quality out wide while Mads Hermansen comes in between the sticks.

A busy window so far, there are still some dilemmas Maresca will need to tackle as the window enters its final chapter.

Will Daniel Iversen leave Leicester?

The departure of Kasper Schmeichel is a problem Leicester have failed to fully solve after depending on the Danish international for 11 years, winning multiple trophies with the Foxes - including being part of the infamous 2016 Premier League title win.

A season to forget last season, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen shared the gloves, the Welsh international taking point for the first half of the season with 26 top-flight outings. With just six clean sheets and some questionable performances in between the sticks, Iversen was brought in for the remainder of the campaign.

Bringing in a new goalkeeper subsequently became top priority for Leicester this summer, Mads Hermansen from Brondby coming straight into the fold.

A recent injury, however, has seen young shot-stopper Jakub Stolarczyk take on the responsibility for both the cup game against Burton and last weekend’s outing against Huddersfield Town. It came as a somewhat shock move to the wider footballing community with both Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen both left on the bench in favour of the 22-year-old.

While Ward was touted for a move away much earlier in the window, Iversen may now be the one to depart with Crystal Palace interested in the player, according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

With five goalkeepers on the books, it may be a wise move for the 26-year-old to get a fresh start.

Where does Harry Souttar fit into this Leicester team?

Another position of depth is the central defensive spots, despite the departure of Evans and co.

Callum Doyle has immediately slotted into the left-hand side of the Leicester backline while Conor Coady is a shoe-in upon his return from injury meaning competition for game time is hotting up at the King Power Stadium.

Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard have been the go-to centre-half pairing for Maresaca so far leaving Harry Souttar questioning his role in this Leicester squad.

The head coach said he was left out for technical reasons with a move to Rangers recently touted and despite having a wealth of Championship experience, it is unlikely the Australian international is part of Maresca’s plans therefore a move away from the East Midlands is most likely the best solution for all parties.

Will Leicester need to sign a new striker this window?

While club legend Jamie Vardy looks set for the season in the Championship, the future of fellow striker Kelechi Iheanacho is less certain.

While currently featuring in all of the Foxes’ games this season - including a goal and assist against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup - the Nigerian’s contract situation leaves Leicester with a tough decision to make.

With just 12 months left on his contract, Leicester will be reluctant to lose another quality player but may want to recoup some money if he shows no signs of wanting to renew.

Scoring five times in the Premier League last season from 11 starts, the former Manchester City man remains one of the side’s best threats in front of goal.

If he was to leave, bringing in a new striker suddenly becomes a top priority for Leicester with the rest of the team relatively well-stocked in other positions.