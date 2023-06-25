Leicester City's relegation to the Championship means it is going to be a busy summer at the King Power Stadium.

After already seeing a change in the dugout, with Enzo Maresca set to take charge, there are likely to be plenty of incomings and outgoings in temrs of players, too.

Top flight clubs are already sniffing around Leicester's best talent, with some of those players at a real crossroads in their career.

So are some other Leicestet players, though, whom we've identified below.

James Maddison

This is such a huge summer for James Maddison and, therefore, I can't help but feel he is at a real crossroads in his career.

Having now finally convinced Gareth Southgate he is worthy of an England slot, it's now imperative he makes the right move when leaving Leicester this summer.

We all know he is far far too good for the Championship, and at 26, he is coming into the peak of his powers.

Given he is probably going to sign a five-year deal wherever he ends up, too, this could be his last chance for a big move, too

With Leicester demanding such a big fee, the possibility of someone not meeting that valuation also exists, though, so it's bound to be a nervous few months for the England international.

Danny Ward

For different reasons, I can't help but feel it is the same for Danny Ward this summer.

Although he started last season as the number one, his form saw him dropped for Daniel Iversen towards the end of the campaign, and the Danish keeper may well retain that spot this summer.

If that happens, Ward has a real decision on his hands.

He will have to decide whether or not he is content with being a number two in the Championship, which could also affect his chances of gaining the number one spot for Wales, too.

George Hirst

A player in a similar position this summer and also arguably at a crossroads is George Hirst.

First team football in the Premier League always felt a big step away, but with Leicester now in the Championship, Hirst should be a part of the squad.

At 24, and after recent loan spells that saw him play plenty of football, is he going to get enough of it at the King Power Stadium, though?

If not, it may be time for Hirst to start thinking about his options elsewhere, and life beyond Leicester City. It's certainly a big season ahead for the forward.