Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City team is starting to take shape as the club continues to be busy in the summer transfer window.

It is expected to be a summer of much change at the club as players look to leave and Maresca looks to make his own stamp on the team with new signings.

However, while looking at new additions, Maresca will be hoping some of the players currently at the club can step up in the new season.

Three Leicester City players to watch out for in the 2023/24 season

Here, we have picked three Leicester players who could be ones to watch for the club in the upcoming Championship campaign…

Luke Thomas

Thomas is a player that is already well-known to Leicester supporters, as he’s been in and around the first team for a few seasons now.

The 22-year-old is a graduate of the club’s academy, and after appearing heavily in the club’s youth teams, he made his first-team debut in the 2019/20 season.

Since then, Thomas has made 85 appearances for the club in various competitions. The defender was a key member of the team that won the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

The left back only appeared 17 times in the league last season, five fewer than the previous campaign. But, now in the Championship, Thomas could be an important player for the club.

The 22-year-old has the potential to become a really important part of Maresca’s team, given his attacking and defensive attributes. While if he impressed in pre-season, he could easily take the left back spot.

How important will Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall be for Leicester City?

Given the fact Leicester have lost James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, it is unlikely they are going to let another one of their star midfielders go in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 24-year-old has really come into his own in the last couple of seasons with the Foxes, playing 59 times in the Premier League.

The midfielder has been linked with a possible move away, but given the players who have left, it would be a huge surprise to see Dewsbury-Hall leave as well.

Therefore, while new signings are likely to arrive, Maresca could turn to Dewsbury-Hall to be the man who tries to fill the shoes left by Maddison.

The Englishman has managed three goals and four assists in all of his Premier League appearances, so he will know that he needs to improve.

But time in the Championship with this Leicester team may be the best thing for his career, as he can try to find his own style and, in a not-so-difficult league as the Premier League, he can try to improve his numbers.

So, the 2023/24 season could be one in which we see Dewsbury-Hall add more goals and assists to his name under this new management.

George Hirst

The club’s relegation to the Championship means players like George Hirst may get the opportunity in the first team that they have been crying out for.

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes in 2019, but in his four years at the club, the striker has had to be very patient with his opportunities.

Hirst has only appeared twice for Leicester’s first team, with most of his time at the club spent on loan.

So, with a new manager, this is the ideal time for Hirst to prove what he is capable of and to be given a chance at the club.

If that happens, he could be someone to look out for in the coming season, as he’s shown he can be a very good goalscorer in the EFL, and he may be someone who surprises many Leicester fans.

The Foxes need to add to their attacking line, but they could also use it as an opportunity to give a player like Hirst a fair chance in the starting XI.