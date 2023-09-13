Highlights The treatment of Harry Souttar is a hot topic among Leicester City fans, with some wanting him to be given a chance to prove his worth in the team.

Wout Faes, who had an impressive season last year, is a player that some fans think should be replaced in the starting lineup to make way for Souttar.

Wilfred Ndidi's form has declined recently, with his defensive contributions decreasing and a lack of creativity in midfield. Fans are unsure whether he should continue to be a starting player.

Leicester City have enjoyed an almost dream-like start to life back in the Championship.

The Foxes' first season back in the second tier for ten years has been successful so far. New boss Enzo Maresca has his side playing eye-catching football, capable of tearing even the division's best apart.

Carabao Cup triumphs against Burton Albion and Tranmere Rovers accompanied league wins over Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Cardiff City. However, the Spanish boss was dealt his first blow shortly before the first international break.

Hull City stole all three points from the King Power Stadium during their September visit, thanks to a first-half Liam Delap strike.

This sole result has not affected the general excitement brewing amongst Leicester supporters too much, but some players continue to divide opinion.

Here, we've picked out three...

Harry Souttar

A popular subject of debate amongst the City faithful is the treatment of Harry Souttar.

The Scotland-born Australian international penned a five-and-a-half-year deal with the club on the final day of the January transfer window but has only played 12 times since. All of his minutes in blue came last season, and the stalwart has not been given any chances to prove his worth under Maresca - not even in the cup.

Speculation regarding Souttar's potential departure surrounded the King Power towards the end of the transfer window. This culminated in Rangers making an approach, but nothing materialised.

Whilst some fans are arguing that the current backline should not be altered, others are calling for the behemoth to be given a chance - especially after he netted for his country against Mexico on Sunday.

Wout Faes

Souttar's route into the first team would mean that one of the current starters would have to make way. Leicester fans are seemingly calling for this to be Wout Faes.

The defender joined the Midlands outfit for a £15 million fee in 2022, and played 31 top-flight matches last season. The 25-year-old has also broken into the Belgium international setup and appeared six times. The latest of which saw him play 90 minutes in the Red Devils' 1-0 triumph in Azerbaijan.

Faes has impressed statistically and his 91% passing accuracy (Whoscored) shows exactly why Maresca favours him, but a portion of Foxes fans would prefer to see somebody else take his place for the time being.

Wilfred Ndidi

The final player that the Leicester faithful are struggling to make their mind up on is Wilfred Ndidi.

The 26-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the club, since joining from Genk in 2017, and still has the potential to improve. However, since Leicester's relegation, his form has taken a significant turn.

Ndidi's defensive contributions have decreased dramatically this campaign, and transitioning the ball into forward areas has never been his strong point.

Against the Tigers, there appeared to be a severe lack of creativity from the midfield, which may have been the reason why the right-footed Nigerian was withdrawn after 54 minutes. He made way for Cesare Casadei, who would most likely take Ndidi's place if he was to be omitted.