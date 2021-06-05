3 left-backs Nottingham Forest could target as Huddersfield beat them to signing of 27-year-old

Nottingham Forest have a few problem positions to address this summer – namely at left-back.

Chris Hughton wants to push his side into the top half and towards the play-offs for the 2021-22 campaign and to do that he’ll need to strengthen all over the park.

Left-back is an area of concern though – Yuri Ribeiro has departed after his contract expired and Gaetan Bong has been told he’s free to leave the City Ground.

Josh Ruffels of Oxford United was said to be a target but he’s set to sign for Huddersfield Town, so with a massive gaping hole in that position, let’s look at three players who could fill the void for Hughton.

Callum Elder

Elder was the top assisting defender in League One last season for Hull City, setting up nine goals for the prolific forwards Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks.

The Australian has already attracted transfer interest in the past few weeks, with the likes of Cardiff City and Derby County linked to the 26-year-old’s signature.

Hull will probably be keen to tie down Elder to an extension having secured promotion to the Championship, however with how desperate Forest are for a left-back they could end up tabling a bid amid all the interest and it may turn Elder’s head.

21 things every Nottingham Forest fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1864 1865 1866 1867

Tayo Edun

It looks as though Forest are having a closer look at League One and Two when it comes to their targets, so with one third tier left-back in Ruffels about to be lost out on they could go for Edun instead.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Fulham academy and joined Lincoln City from the Cottagers in 2020, and whilst primarily a left-back he’s also comfortable in midfield.

Having weighed in with six league assists this season, Edun is likely to be on the radar of clubs looking for an attack-minded left-back and with Lincoln also having Cohen Bramall on their books, they may be receptive to bids for a player who only has one year left on his contract.

Connor Ogilvie

Another left-back with a good academy pedigree from Tottenham Hotspur, Ogilvie is a few years older than Edun at 25 but is another player who provides versatility.

The Englishman played most of the season at left-back for Gillingham but can also slot in at centre-back and despite being more defensive-minded, he still chipped in with four goals and four assists in 45 games.

Having rejected a new contract at the Kent club, Ogilvie is free to talk to other teams and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move up a level next season.