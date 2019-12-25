3 Leeds United wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Leeds United are looking to make 2020 a year to remember, with the club aiming to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

There are a lot of positives around Elland Road at the moment and since the arrivals of chairman Andrea Radrizzani and manager Marcelo Bielsa, the club finally appears to be going in the right direction.

Leeds have a proud tradition in producing some talented players through their academy with current Premier League stars James Milner and Fabian Delph among the names that have come through the Thorp Arch academy previously.

Last season saw the breakthrough of the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke, with the latter impressing so much he earned a moved to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

20-year-old Pascal Struijk became the 12th player from the academy that Marcelo Bielsa has given a debut to, and it wouldn’t be too much of a surprised to see the Argentine call upon more of the academy’s players in the second-half of the season.

Here we take a look at three wonderkids that could breakthrough in 2020…

Robbie Gotts

Marcelo Bielsa has already said how much he feels 20-year-old Robbie Gotts is ‘dynamic’, but has acknowledged that there is tough competition in Gotts’ favoured central midfield position.

Gotts has come under high praise from Bielsa and should he continue to impress, 2020 could be his breakthrough year.

The 20-year-old faces a tough task breaking into the side ahead of the like of Mateusz Klich and a fit Adam Forshaw but could end up being the latest to breakthrough into Bielsa’s side if injuries do occur in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Oliver Casey

Centre-back Oliver Casey appeared in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the start of December and was an unused substitute in the Whites’ 2-1 defeat to Fulham last time out.

With United already running low on ranks among their centre-backs, Casey could be on for more minutes in 2020, as Marcelo Bielsa continues to put his faith in the club’s academy products.

Alfie McCalmont

McCalmont appeared in both of the Whites’ EFL Cup games this term and has impressed for Northern Ireland this season.

The 19-year-old has been an unused substitute three times in the league for Marcelo Bielsa’s men but is yet to appear for the Whites in the league this season.

McCalmont is clearly a youngster with talent and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the midfielder found himself making his league debut in the second-half of the season and beyond for Leeds.

