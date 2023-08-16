Highlights Leeds United are expected to be competitive in the Championship this season under two-time winner Daniel Farke despite their relegation from the Premier League.

The summer transfer window will be crucial for Leeds' promotion hopes, as they have seen a mass exodus of senior players, most of whom have been loaned out to European clubs.

Leeds have made some sensible signings, including Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United, and have utilized the loan market effectively with the addition of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United are playing second tier football this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner Daniel Farke.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, but should still have the resources that should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of the former Norwich City chief.

The summer transfer window will likely dictate whether or not Farke can clinch a third promotion to the Premier League, with Leeds overseeing a mass exodus of senior players so far. The majority of which have been loaned into Europe.

Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, and Jack Harrison have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season. Harrison most recently joined Everton for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds have also let go of the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles. They have complete permanent exits away for Elland Road, and Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract.

However, given the club's vast financial resources due to parachute payments, there was always likely to be something of an "aggressive" approach to Leeds building their squad in the hope of making their latest EFL stint a brief one, with the last taking 16 years to return to the top-flight.

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United look like sensible signings to bolster ranks in the midfield and goalkeeping departments, whilst the re-signing of Sam Byram on a free transfer and a one-year deal following his release from Norwich City was a smart one as well after an initial successful trial period. Joe Rodon also joins for the season from Tottenham Hotspur, underlining good use of the loan market, which could be further exploited.

Who else will leave Leeds before the end of the window?

There are likely to be plenty of other changes to personnel as well, in what Leeds fans hope is the beginning of a new era under Farke and new ownership.

However, there is not long until the transfer deadline on September 1st. Here, we take a look at some other players who could leave over the course of the next month with plenty of futures still up in the air at Elland Road.

Junior Firpo

Last month, Phil Hay reported that the Whites have "decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo" this summer, and that they would sign a new left-back, according to his report in The Athletic.

The 26-year-old left-back has had two seasons with Leeds, although it’s fair to say that he hasn’t always been convincing, whilst injuries have restricted the impact he could make on the team.

It hasn't been a successful signing, and the former Barcelona defender is likely to be on a hefty wage at Elland Road, meaning a parting of ways is not only desired, but perhaps necessary for the club.

The main complication is that Firpo remains injured at present, which could be a stumbling block for interested parties in the full-back.

Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto has refused to play in recent games and is expected to leave the club, unless something drastic changes behind the scenes between him and the club.

The Italian international's future has been the subject of much transfer speculation throughout the summer but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gnonto has made his mind up on where he wishes to be come the end of the window, which is away from Elland Road.

Romano believes he is keen to join Everton despite other supposed interest from the Premier League and Serie A, too. It has previously been reported earlier in the month that the Toffees tabled an opening offer of £15 million to sign Gnonto from the Whites, but the bid was rejected by Leeds.

The Daily Mailrevealed that the exciting teenage forward had asked to be left out of the matchday squad for the Shrewsbury Town cup tie, as he wants a move away despite featuring in the first Championship game of the campaign against Cardiff City.

Luis Sinisterra

Similarly to Gnonto, Sinisterra's future with the Whites is up in the air after he was unavailable against Birmingham.

Farke did not give a reason for his absence, making it unclear if the 24-year-old's short and long-term future remains with the West Yorkshire outfit.

Sinisterra's talent is undeniable, but injuries have restricted him somewhat during his Leeds career. If he had remained fit, perhaps the Whites would have staved off relegation, with Sinisterra notching seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions last season.

Leeds signed Sinisterra last summer from Feyenoord for a reported fee in the region of £20million, as per The Athletic. Farke's side would obviously be keen to retain his services, given that he is arguably their best player in terms of pure technical quality, but if he continues to refuse to play, then his position as a Leeds player will become increasingly more untenable.