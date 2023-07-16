Leeds United's preparations for the upcoming season are well underway with Daniel Farke now in charge.

The first game came against bitter rivals Manchester United on Wednesday in Oslo, with Farke given a chance to assess his squad further ahead of the 2023/24 league campaign.

The Whites lost 2-0 to Man United in their opening game, and have so far scheduled friendly fixtures in place to also face AS Monaco on July 22nd, Nottingham Forest on July 27th, and Hearts on July 30th.

Leeds are preparing for their first season back in the Championship after three years of top-flight football and will be looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

A number of changes have already been made behind the scenes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty still to be resolved for Leeds' new prospective majority owners, 49ers Enterprises.

Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Brenden Aaronson have all secured loan moves away from the club for the upcoming season, and Alfie McCalmont and Tyler Roberts have also secured permanent transfers, but further departures are expected.

Pre-season will be a chance for the younger players and fringe options of Farke’s squad to stake a claim, particularly as Leeds are yet to recruit any new players of their own thus far into the window.

Leeds United's pre-season 2023/24

Here, we take a look at those who have a point to prove, who are looking to stake a claim for next season under Farke.

Dan James

It appears as though the 25-year-old winger will be more involved for Leeds in the coming season, after an inconsistent start to life at Elland Road in the Premier League.

He has scored four goals and claimed a further five assists from 40 games in a Leeds shirt so far, and could force his way back into the first-team after his loan spell with Fulham last season.

The Whites are set to lose multiple players this summer in wide areas, with the likes of Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, and Luis Sinisterra all linked with moves away. James will be looking to impress in pre-season and make one of the winger spots his own in 2023/24.

The last time James played at second tier level, he scored or assisted 13 goals in 33 games for Swansea City, prompting a move to Manchester United, whom he will feel he especially had a point to prove to in Leeds' first pre-season game in mid-week.

Will Cody Drameh be Leeds' starting right-back in 23/24?

It's no guarantee that Drameh will be a Leeds player next season, but pre-season is the opportunity to prove to Farke that he should be first-choice for 2023/24. The right-back was a key player for Rob Edwards at Luton Town last season, making 19 appearances for the Hatters, collecting two assists and 10 clean sheets in the process of gaining promotion.

It was his second loan spell away from Elland Road since joining permanently from Fulham. The full-back spent time on loan with Cardiff City in the previous campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award.

Drameh has already proven he is among the best players in his position at second tier level for two separate clubs but now needs to do that in a white shirt. The 21-year-old could be a key player in Leeds' team if the Whites can retain his services. He should be the club's starting right-back next season and has to step up and show that now.

Jamie Shackleton

Shackleton is into the final year of his contract at Elland Road, which makes his exit from the club more likely than not this summer.

However, Shackleton has versatility as a utility player. The 23-year-old can play central-midfield, right-back, or a wide midfield role. He could be a useful squad player if he impresses in pre-season and is willing to remain at Leeds for another season.

His main attribute is his fantastic engine and athleticism, which allows him to play in the wide number of roles he is capable of. Leeds could find a place for Shackleton in their plans next season, if he impresses Farke and co. during the next month of training and fixtures.