3 Leeds United players who could make all the difference when the season restarts

There’s an expectation surrounding Leeds United ahead of the season’s restart on June 20th.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table, a point clear of West Brom in second, but more importantly, seven clear of Fulham, who still hold the biggest threat to the automatic promotion places.

Nine games separate Leeds from the top-flight, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side patiently waiting for the resume of the season over the course of the last three months.

There’s light at the end of the tunnel now and Leeds will be itching to get going again and rip into the Championship.

If they are going to win promotion, individuals are going to have to step up and Bielsa will turn to his trusted troops to get the job done.

Whilst it’ll be a collective effort should Leeds get there, individual brilliance could make all the difference.

With that in mind, we take a look at THREE players that could make all the difference in the promotion race when the season restarts…

Pablo Hernandez

There isn’t any other place to start than with Leeds’ talismanic Spaniard.

Hernandez has carried Leeds at times during his four years with the club and it would be fitting for him to be the man leading their final push for the Premier League.

He’s struck six goals and registered six assists so far this season, with his form pre-postponement excellent.

A rest will have done him good and with the batteries recharged, the 35-year-old will have a big say in the promotion race.

Ben White

At the other end of the field will be Ben White; Leeds’ on loan centre-back who has played in every minute of the Championship season so far.

He’s been a revelation, but the job isn’t finished yet and Leeds need him at the peak of his powers in the remaining nine games to help them over the line.

The likelihood is that White will be at centre-back, but he’s also key to Bielsa as he covers Kalvin Phillips’ crucial role in midfield.

Leeds need White at his best.

Jean-Kevin Augustin

A slightly left-field choice here is Augustin, who since arriving at Elland Road on loan has made only three cameo appearances off the bench.

However, he’s now fully fit and looks a different beast on the club’s little insights to his return to training.

Patrick Bamford will return as the main man in attack, but Augustin could be an ace in the pack for Bielsa.

He’s a top quality striker and could become something of a cult-hero in this run-in.