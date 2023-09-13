Highlights Leeds United has experienced a significant exodus of players in this transfer window, with both permanent departures and high-profile loan exits.

The departures have helped trim the wage bill at the club, but funds raised have not been sufficient for big transfers, relying on Premier League parachute payments instead.

The article also highlights three players in the Leeds United squad who divide the fanbase: Pascal Struijk, Patrick Bamford, and Willy Gnonto.

With the transfer window now shut, teams in the Championship will have to navigate games with what they’ve got until January, including Leeds United.

Leeds had to deal with a pretty sizeable exodus of players this summer: Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Joel Robles, Adam Forshaw, and Tyler Adams have exited the club on a permanent basis.

There have also been several high-profile loan exits from the club, too, and not just youngsters heading out to gain first-team experience. The likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Mönchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

It's significantly trimmed the wage bill at Elland Road, but little funds outside of the fee raised from Adams' sale to AFC Bournemouth have been raised to put towards the overall transfer kitty, with the Whites perhaps leaning more on Premier League parachute payments to complete transfers this summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Daniel Farke has to manage with the squad at his disposal until January at least, and the German will now have time to assess his players further and pick out any other issues. In the meantime, his focus can primarily be on the league campaign, and ultimately, attempting to gain promotion.

Many of the players in his squad at present divide the fanbase. Here, we look at some of those that are a constant cause of discussion for Leeds fans.

Pascal Struijk

Struijk is a very gifted footballer, particularly in possession, which many of Leeds' fans recognise, even those that are frustrated with his positioning and discipline out of possession. The 24-year-old lacks speed and many of Leeds' fanbase want to see club captain Liam Cooper in his place, or young Charlie Cresswell given more of a chance.

He showed signs of a player who could make mistakes and switch off last term, but has been fantastic at the start of this season so far. His in possession ball progression both through carrying and passing forward is as good as anyone in the Championship in his position. It's also vital to Farke's style of play and far better than Cooper and Cresswell in that regard.

However, there have been question marks over his ability to defend space and pick up his opposition forward when marking. Those are things that could be ironed out with confidence and the right coach, you would imagine. If he plays as he has this season so far, then there is no reason to drop him or question his position in the first-team.

Patrick Bamford

Perhaps the player that divides Leeds' fanbase the most is Bamford, but he is an option they may opt for this season in specific game states and against particular opponents. He can hold up the ball, pin the opponent’s defenders back, and link the play as a number-nine should.

Joel Piroe likes to drift and roam a bit more, rather than staying as a centre-forward on the last line, and also lacks speed, which Bamford has certainly had in his career, albeit it is something that may have declined in recent years following those persistent injuries.

Piroe is hotter in terms of his form and much sharper in front of goal when given a chance, which means there could be a world to play both in tandem as a pairing. However, Bamford's finishing ability in recent years has massively deserted him, which is why he splits opinion with Leeds fans.

The 30-year-old's ability to bring others into play so the ball isn’t constantly turned over is more important for the team structurally and cohesively. The out of possession and hold up play is definitely handy for Farke as an option, but he lacks that killer eye for goal.

Willy Gnonto

Another obvious figure dividing the fans at present comes in the form of the young Italy international. Gnonto handed in a transfer request this summer and also refused to play for a few weeks as he tried to force a move away from the club, most likely to Everton.

Since then, he has been introduced back into the first-team fold after apologising for what he did and speaking to Daniel Farke, Angus Kinnear, and other members of the Leeds hierarchy. The 19-year-old had been training away from the side in the meantime. However, with the window closed, he has stayed in West Yorkshire.

There is no doubting his quality and ability as a footballer, and if he starts to score with regularity, then the fans will all be forgiving him soon for his actions. Football is a fickle sport at times and it wouldn't take much to turn things around for him quickly. Even though many in the fanbase would happily have seen the back of him only a matter of weeks ago, he e remains and has the opportunity to make amends.