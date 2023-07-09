Leeds United had a season to forget during the 2022/23 campaign, having suffered relegation back to the Championship and will be keen to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds have returned to the second tier after three years of Premier League football. The last time they played at Championship level was under Marcelo Bielsa's tutelage, when they finished as champions in 2020.

Plenty has changed since then for the Whites, who are likely to see a number of other changes at Elland Road behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved for Leeds' new prospective majority owners, 49ers Enterprises.

There are a host of first-team players in Leeds' squad who are not going to be playing second tier football next season. Many players have played their whole career in the top-flight or will want to make sure they can retain their place at international level as well.

That leaves the door open for others, who could be players to keep an eye on next season, if they can be retained beyond August.

Leeds United 2023/24 ones to watch

With that in mind, here, we look at three players who could have a big impact at Elland Road in 2023/24.

Wilfried Gnonto

If Leeds can hang onto the Italian, then he could be a player to build their team around next season. The forward can operate as a second-striker or winger and the best thing for his development could be a year of regular Championship football.

He is still raw despite picking up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts in the top flight as well. However, he has the capabilities to be a key man for the Whites.

Gnonto has fantastic speed, explosiveness, directness, dynamism, and his final third threat could make him a real difference maker at this level. The 19-year-old is the sort of footballer who fans will buy a ticket just to go and watch play.

Does Cody Drameh have a Leeds future?

The right-back was a key cog for Rob Edwards at Luton Town last season, making 19 appearances for the Hatters, collecting two assists and 10 clean sheets in the process of gaining promotion.

It is his second loan spell away from Elland Road since joining permanently from Fulham. The full-back spent time on loan with Cardiff City in the previous campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award despite only joining the club in January.

Drameh has proven he is among the best players in his position at second tier level. The 21-year-old could be a vital aspect of Leeds' team in 2023/24 if the Whites can retain his services. He should be the club's starting right-back next season, irrespective of who is in charge.

Darko Gyabi

The futures of Adam Forshaw, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are all up in the air this window, but Leeds made a reported £5 million commitment to sign Gyabi from Manchester City last summer and the 19-year-old could be a breakout star in 2023.

Gyabi has had to bide his time for minutes at senior level, but has played three games for the first-team, including a full debut in the EFL Cup against Wolves last season. The drop-down to the Championship should present him with more possibilities to play next season.

He has bossed the youth teams for both Leeds and England, and it wouldn't be a shock for him to have a steep development curve next season and break his way into the plans of the Leeds manager. He has the physical capabilities to do it already, and simply needs to be tested technically and mentally now.