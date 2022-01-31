3 Lee Johnson replacements Sunderland need to consider ASAP

Sunderland are currently on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Lee Johnson.

As confirmed by the club’s official website last night, Johnson was relieved of his duties following a 14-month stint at the Stadium of Light.

During his time in charge of the Black Cats, the 40-year-old guided the club to 41 victories in 76 games.

With Sunderland looking to secure promotion to the Championship later this year, the club’s hierarchy will need to get their recruitment spot-on in the coming days.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 3 Johnson replacements Sunderland need to consider…

Grant McCann

Despite leading Hull to a relative amount of success in the Championship earlier this season, Grant McCann was sacked by the club following Acun Ilicali’s takeover.

Certainly no stranger to working in League One, the 41-year-old led the Tigers to promotion in this particular division during the previous campaign.

McCann also took Doncaster Rovers to the play-offs in the third-tier in 2019 where they suffered defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic in the semi-final of the competition.

When you take McCann’s pedigree into consideration, it would be a wise move by Sunderland to hand over the reins to him as he clearly knows exactly what it takes to succeed as a manager at this level.

Michael Flynn

Another individual who Sunderland ought to consider drafting in as a replacement for Johnson is Michael Flynn.

Flynn has been without a job since leaving Newport County last year following an impressive stint in charge of the club.

During his spell with the Welsh club, Flynn exceeded all expectations by guiding the Exiles to the League Two play-off final in 2019 and 2021.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

Whilst the 41-year-old has yet to work in League One as a manager, he will be confident in his ability to get the very best out of Sunderland’s players between now and the end of the current campaign.

Paul Cook

Whilst Paul Cook was unable to guide Ipswich to a great deal of success during his time at Portman Road, he possesses a wealth of managerial experience which could prove to be useful if Sunderland opt to appoint him as their new boss.

After guiding Chesterfield and Portsmouth to promotion from League Two, Cook helped Wigan secure a return to the Championship in 2018.

The Latics won the League One title in this particular campaign as they accumulated 98 points from their 46 games.

Given that Cook will have a point to prove following his exit from Ipswich, he may turn out to be a shrewd appointment by the Black Cats.