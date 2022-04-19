3 Lee Bowyer replacements Birmingham City could consider with boss on brink of sack

Lee Bowyer’s future in charge of Birmingham City is in doubt following a poor run of form.

The 45-year old has been unable to make a huge impact with the Blues this season, with the club stuck in 20th place in the Championship table.

A humiliating 6-1 loss to Blackpool on Monday afternoon could prove to be the tipping point as the team suffered their lowest moment of the campaign.

Here, we look at three potential replacements for Bowyer should the club decide to appoint a new manager for next season.

Wayne Rooney

The Derby County boss has been defiant in response to the Rams’ relegation on Monday being confirmed.

Rooney’s side have performed quite well this season despite so much off-field turmoil.

A 21-point penalty deduction for going into administration in September all but secured their fate at the bottom of the Championship.

But the team didn’t back down from the fight and almost pulled off an almighty escape under the 36-year old.

If Rooney decides to leave the club in the summer then Birmingham could do a lot worse than appointing the former England international as their new boss.

Tony Pulis

The former Stoke City boss is currently out of work and available for employment.

Pulis last managed Sheffield Wednesday in 2020, where he won one of his 10 games in charge before disagreements with the owner led to his dismissal.

The 64-year old has a great CV having managed in the Premier League with Stoke, Crystal Palace and West Brom.

His stint at Middlesbrough is far more representative of his current work, where he had the Riverside club challenging for a play-off place.

Pulis could steady the ship quite well and can work with the players already at his disposal.

While it might not be the flashiest appointment, Pulis would be a solid set of hands who could be trusted to improve the team.

Nigel Adkins

Adkins is also available having been out of work since leaving Charlton Athletic last October.

The former Southampton boss would bring a more attractive style of football than Pulis but could also be trusted to keep the team safe in the Championship.

The 57-year old has plenty of experience at this level and has a track record of improving sides.

His previous work with Hull also indicates that he can help the club move up the table, having guided the Tigers to a 13th place finish shortly following their season in 20th.