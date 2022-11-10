3 Leam Richardson replacements Wigan Athletic need to consider ASAP

Wigan Athletic have parted company with Leam Richardson, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The Latics currently sit 23rd in the Championship standings, having accumulated a mere point from their last seven matches.

It is form that has turned a positive start to the campaign into a worrying current picture at the DW Stadium.

Richardson delivered promotion from League One last time out, however, things have taken a rather difficult turn for the 42-year-old.

Here, we take a look at three Richardson replacements Wigan need to consider ASAP…

Neil Critchley

One of the more impressive managers without a job at present, Neil Critchley mixes experience of doing well on a small budget in the Championship, whilst he is still a young manager with bright ideas.

It remains to be seen what kind of direction Wigan will head in with their next managerial appointment, but ultimately, Critchley would tick a lot of boxes.

One layer of complication of a potential Critchley pursuit is the fact that fellow Championship rivals Luton Town are currently considering him as an option.

Richie Wellens

Certainly an outlandish call but Richie Wellens is making excellent strides in the early stages of his managerial career.

Wellens impressed during his time at Swindon Town, guiding the Robins into League One and he is now absolutely thriving with Leyton Orient, who look on a different level to their promotion-chasing counterparts.

Flexible in formations and able to get the very best out of individuals, Wellens has to be a consideration for the Latics.

Admittedly, this would represent a risk, however, Wellens’ incredibly high potential makes a chance on the 42-year-old worthwhile, especially with a large chunk of the campaign left to play.

Gary O’Neil

Looking at current options that are attainable, there are not too many possible candidates with a wealth of Championship experience.

The current Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil is one option that the Latics could consider, with the 39-year-old gaining invaluable experience at the helm of the south coast club.

There is a feeling within the Cherries camp that O’Neil has the potential to become a top manager, however, he is not quite ready to lead on a permanent basis in the Premier League.

A boss who would come with fresh ideas and some experience in the top flight, O’Neil could be an excellent appointment for a club who certainly have the tools to get out of the situation they are currently in.