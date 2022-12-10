3 Krystian Bielik replacements Birmingham City simply have to identify

There’s an argument to suggest that Birmingham City were fortunate to land Krystian Bielik in the summer after Derby’s relegation to League One.

Everything aligned perfectly for Birmingham to make their move for the Poland international after Derby’s relegation from the Championship.

Bielik needed Championship football with Poland heading to the World Cup and the Blues could make use of Derby’s plight of having a high earner in a third-tier team.

It worked out for all parties in the end with Bielik playing at the World Cup for Poland and Birmingham benefitting from a player, who should probably be playing at a higher level than the Championship.

However, now the World Cup is over for Poland, it has led to speculation that Derby could recall Bielik, or a bid for a permanent transfer comes in for the midfielder leaving Birmingham without their midfield lynchpin.

Whether there’s much room to manoeuvre in January due to tight finances remains to be seen, but it would make sense for the Blues to have a contingency plan in place should their star midfielder be called back to Derby this January.

Here, we look at three midfielders that Birmingham City should identify in the event of Bielik leaving.

George Dobson

Dobson has been in good form for Charlton this season in the heart of their midfield.

At 25, he’s entering his peak years and a move to the Championship could be the perfect chance to make the step up this season. He brings attributes needed to thrive in the middle of a midfield three and whilst he may not possess the vision that Bielik does, the defensive side of his game is impressive.

He averages 3.4 tackles per game which puts second in League One, according to WhoScored when it comes to regaining possession for his side and with the likes of Tahith Chong and Hannibal pulling the strings, he could compliment that incredibly well.

Interestingly, he’s yet to commit his long-term future at the club as well and could be available this January if Charlton look to move him on.

Oliver Rathbone

Rathbone sits in a similar category to Dobson where they thrive as ball winners in midfield.

He’s playing that role perfectly alongside Ben Wiles and Daniel Barlaser which is a similar make up to the current Birmingham midfield. He’s won the third most tackles in the Championship this season and his energy and tenacity will be a huge asset to John Eustace’s side.

With his contract coming to an end in 2024, Rotherham could be prompted to sell should interest arrive.

Gavin Kilkenny

Kilkenny is a slightly different player to Dobson and Rathbone and is more of a ball player. He likes to sit in front of the defence and dictate the tempo of games, something Bielik is incredibly gifted that.

He may lack the physicality that Bielik has, but he has potential and given the chance infront of the Blues back three, he could thrive. It’s likely only going to be a loan, as Kilkenny is struggling for game time at Stoke but that could be to Birmingham’s advantage should they make a move for the Irish under 21 international.