3 knock-on effects that the EFL postponement will have on Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will certainly be feeling the full force of uncertainty within the football world.

A statement from the EFL last week confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3rd.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

That means that the Teessiders face the prospect of three weeks without a match – a period which appears highly likely to be extended given the circumstances.

This could have a huge impact on Jonathan Woodgate’s squad as he prepares for what may – or may not – happen next.

But what are the knock-on effects for Middlesbrough? Let’s take a look at the three biggest considerations.

The return of injured stars

It’s been one of Middlesbrough’s biggest problems this term, but the injury crisis could be solved before the next game.

Injuries to the likes of Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel and Patrick Roberts have had a huge impact on Jonathan Woodgate’s squad in recent months, but with no game for at least three weeks, it means that all four players could be in contention by the next fixture.

Having a fully fit squad would be a massive boost ahead of the relegation battle, and something which I’m sure Woodgate is quietly pleased about.

A delay in discussing contracts with players

One real consideration will be the future of Middlesbrough’s out of contract players.

Seven first-teamers – Ryan Shotton, Daniel Ayala, George Friend, Adam Clayton, Jonny Howson, Marvin Johnson and Rudy Gestede are out of contract on June 30th, meaning there’s a chance that they could leave before the season ends.

Even if that scenario doesn’t pan out, no deal for a player is likely to be agreed before Middlesbrough’s Championship status is secured, which means that this may be an area that requires patience.

Time to prepare for relegation battle

It remains to be seen when (or even if) fixtures will resume – but Jonathan Woodgate won’t mind.

After ending the winless run against Charlton Athletic last time out, the Teessiders will be high on confidence and looking to kick on next time they’re in action.

The wait for a game could be frustrating, but I’m sure Woodgate will be happy to have some time to work with his players knowing that they aren’t in the bottom three any more.