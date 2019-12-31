3 knock-on effects that Sunderland could face following huge announcement

Sunderland could be facing a number of huge changes in the coming weeks.

While the January transfer window could signal plenty of changes on the pitch, it’s one higher up the food chain which has got supporters talking.

BBC Newcastle reporter Nick Barnes revealed on Monday that Stewart Donald had signalled his intent to sell the club.

Donald is thought to have taken the decision following the heavy criticism that his leadership of the club has come in for in recent weeks, with a recent ‘Donald Out’ campaign on Twitter from a number of club fansites apparently influencing the decision that the businessman is said to have taken with a ‘heavy heart’.

The Black Cats currently find themselves 13th in the League One table, with their win at Doncaster on Sunday just their third win in 15 games in all competitions since the appointment of already under pressure manager Phil Parkinson.

Despite that position, Donald has reportedly claimed that he has received a number of offers to buy the club, with former owner Ellis Short said to believe that the current lack of payments the club owes to third parties means that this could be a good time to take over at the Stadium of Light.

But what impact could this development have on the club? We take a look.

A detrimental effect in the transfer market

While a potential takeover would be good news, the timing of it may not be ideal.

Stewart Donald will almost certainly not be looking to put his hands in his pocket for new signings as he actively looks to offload the club.

Sunderland need new players but if the uncertainty isn’t resolved soon, it could be a month of minimal activity.

An uncertain future for Phil Parkinson

He’s already coming in for criticism, but for the manager a takeover could be bad news.

Parkinson is very much Stewart Donald’s man, meaning that if Donald was to sell up there’s a potential for the new man in charge to bring in his own choice to replace him as manager.

That could mean a fresh approach under a new face.

A period of transition

Whenever a takeover does get completed there will be a period of transition.

The new owner will need time to get his feet under the desk and conduct a full review of the club before looking to make any big decisions for the future running of the club.

If that happens in the next month or two, it may be a case that it’s the summer before fans start to notice any change in personnel or approach, meaning that a takeover will not be a quick fix.