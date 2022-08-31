3 knock-on effects of a potential Ben Brereton-Diaz sale for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn place a high value on the head of Ben Brereton-Diaz and will think themselves lucky that they’ve been able to hold onto the Chile international for so long this summer window.

He is a key player for the club and a guaranteed goalscorer for them, so they were likely hopeful of a quiet few days with no transfer movement in regards to the striker. However, with the transfer deadline approaching, the interest in his services has ramped up and he could be off before Thursday.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, as many as FIVE clubs could be trying to poach him away from Blackburn. There are clubs in the Premier League who want to try and take Brereton-Diaz up a level and there may even be teams abroad who fancy a late transfer move too.

With that in mind then, here are three potential knock-on effects of any deal to send the Chile international away from Ewood Park.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 1. Corry Evans Yes No

1. Blackburn may have to scramble for a replacement or to sort out late deals

If Blackburn do sell their forward, then the knock-on effect immediately for the club would be a scramble to potentially sign a suitable replacement with the money or at least to invest some of it now.

If the club sell one of their star assets, the fans would likely expect at least a decent signing to come in immediately before any future reinvestment in other windows. The worst thing that Rovers could do is to sell one of their best players for millions of pounds on deadline day and then pocket the money without splashing at least a little money.

It would mean a late scramble for a suitable target though and with many clubs closing up for business because of how late in the window it is, it might be a struggle for Blackburn to frantically do deals.

2. The likes of Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan or Daniel Butterworth might have to be ready for more call-ups

Gallagher/Dolan/Butterworth might have be ready to step up. Butterworth barely featured, Gallagher five games but not starts same for Dolan

If the club don’t sign a replacement – or even if they do and it backfires – another knock-on effect which could benefit one of three players is that it could mean more gametime for Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan or Daniel Butterworth.

This season so far, the latter of the trio has barely been able to get on the field and it’s partly to do with his age and experience. They would likely want to nurse him into the side but if Brereton-Diaz’s goals are taken out of the team, they may be forced to turn to him as an option sooner. The same can be said for Sam Gallagher and Dolan, who have both played five and six league games respectively so far this season, but not really started in those fixtures.

Both have played frequently before and both have scored – so one or both of them would have to be turned to even more frequently now and would likely be expected to pick up some of the goal burden too.

3. Other Championship clubs may have to prepare for a raid

With Blackburn potentially selling one of their star strikers and players, it means they might want to make a statement signing from elsewhere.

If the club are going to lose Ben Brereton-Diaz this window – and 31 league goals in the last three seasons along with him – then they can’t just sign another forward for pittance and hope for a similar output. The fans likely wouldn’t be best pleased with that kind of deal.

Instead then, it would be more likely, especially with the potential transfer fee for the Rovers forward, that they will splash some of the cash and try and sign another proven forward for a hefty sum. It means that other, proven, Championship forwards could be at risk in the last few days of the window as Blackburn scour the market for a suitable replacement to pick up the goal burden. Viktor Gyokeres could be one name over at Coventry who Rovers could suddenly be in the market for as an example, especially when you consider the money Blackburn could throw at it and the amount of goals he could guarantee.

The same could be said over at rivals Preston with Emil Riis. It looks as though the forward may be staying put but if a team matches that £10m valuation that is placed on his head – which Rovers potentially could based on the amount of money a Premier League team throw at them – and it means it could be a shaky end to the window for PNE too.

In short, Rovers may tip the market on its head if Brereton-Diaz leaves – and it would make for an interesting last few days of the transfer window.