3 knock-on effects Jean-Kevin Augustin setback will have on Leeds United

In the past week Leeds United have been handed the disappointing news that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered an injury setback, which could end his involvement in the 2019/20 season.

Leeds had high hopes for Augustin heading into the Championship’s restart, but a recurrence of the hamstring injury plaguing the 22-year-old pre-postponement has dealt the Whites a blow.

It is unclear how this will impact table-topping Leeds ahead of the run-in, but there’s no denying it is a frustrating blow that will have knock-on effects.

With that in mind, we explore THREE of those here…

Pressure on Bamford

This is the obvious place to start.

Bamford would’ve restarted as first choice, but with Augustin kicking around, he had pressure on him and Bielsa had an ace in the pack.

Now, the pressure will truly lie at Bamford’s feet to score the goals to fire Leeds back into the Premier League.

He’s got 13 already this season and could make himself a real Leeds hero by guiding them to the Premier League.

Increased role for Roberts

Tyler Roberts is another option Leeds have to replace Bamford, but he’s versatile and had Augustin been available, he might’ve played as a creative forward.

However, he might now get his chance in the No.9 role, where he has scored goals in the past.

Most recently, he bagged a brace in Leeds’ 4-0 win over Hull City, underlining his suitability to the striking position.

A transfer decision to make

Finally, Leeds have the option to sign on-loan Augustin permanently in the summer.

There’s real issue with the fact he’s not even played and hour of football for the club yet, however, with many questioning whether Leeds should actually go after a permanent transfer.

Augustin might still be worth a chance, but there’s serious doubt in the minds of many.