3 knock-on effects from Cardiff City missing out on Gareth Bale

To the disappointment of potentially all English football supporters, apart from Swansea City’s followers, Gareth Bale sealed a move to the MLS and Los Angeles FC rather than Cardiff City and the Championship earlier this week.

The Welshman is set to be a key cog for the Wales national team at the World Cup this winter, and heading to California does feel like a less risky move than turning up in South Wales.

The Bluebirds endured a difficult 2021/22 season where they flirted with the relegation places at times but pulled themselves to safety very comfortably in the end under Steve Morison.

Here, we have taken a look at three knock-on effects at Cardiff after missing out on Gareth Bale…

Increased playing time for youngsters

Bale probably would have taken minutes away from the likes of Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies had he arrived in the Welsh capital.

Therefore, the forward opting to move elsewhere ensures that the development of some of the club’s up and coming forwards will not be disturbed.

This could be to the detriment of their attacking contingent but in terms of playing time, Bale not joining may be a positive.

Excitement decreases

A portion of the Cardiff supporter base would have been growing in confidence that the Bluebirds could fight for promotion next season if Bale spearheaded the attack.

Therefore, the reality check of not getting the 32-year-old over the line will leave some supporters a little less enthusiastic about the upcoming season.

This could be a good thing in the long run for the club, with expectations easier to manage now the squad will not be burdened by a world class player.

Literally 99% of Cardiff City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Bluebirds quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year was the club first formed? 1877 1888 1899 1910

Other free agents move up priority list

Potentially signing Bale was an interesting case, and a very unique one at that.

However, now missing out on bringing in a new forward for free may see the Bluebirds look at the other free agents that are available this summer.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Jerome Sinclair stick out as players who could be on the radar of Championship clubs and the Bluebirds have been getting their business done early so far.