3 knock-on effects EFL postponement will have on Preston North End

Preston North End will be hoping they can get their play-off bid back on track at the earliest of opportunities as they target promotion into the Premier League.

The Lilywhites are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, but have struggled in their recent matches, which will be concerning for both Alex Neil and the club’s supporters.

North End have lost their last three matches, which has seen the play-off chasing sides around them close in at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

There are only eight points separating 15th placed Reading and Preston in the second-tier standings, so that gives an insight into how close of a battle it is to finish inside the top-six this season.

The EFL have recently announced that all fixtures will be postponed until 3rd April after recent off-the-field events.

We look at THREE knock-on effects that the EFL fixture list postponement will have on Alex Neil’s side in the coming weeks.

Time to regroup.

Preston have lost their last three league games in the Championship, which has seen them lose valuable ground on the promotion-chasing teams around them.

Their most recent defeat came against QPR at Deepdale, as the Hoops ran out 3-1 winners over North End, despite only having ten men for the final 20 minutes of the game.

Confidence is clearly low in the Preston squad, and Alex Neil needs to use this time to reinstall the belief amongst his players if they’re to retain their spot inside the play-off places.

Their away from needs to be addressed.

Preston are still within touching distance of the play-offs, but if they’re to stand a chance of finishing inside the top-six, then they need to improve away from Deepdale.

Alex Neil’s side are sat 15th in the away form table this season. North End only have five wins in their 18 games away from home, which doesn’t make for good reading.

Despite the Lilywhites having the fourth-best home record in the Championship, it doesn’t matter much if they’re to continue to struggle on their travels this season.

Defensive improvement is needed.

Even though Preston are still in with a shout of finishing inside the play-offs, Alex Neil will know that they need to improve defensively at the earliest of opportunities.

North End have conceded seven goals in their last three games, with QPR scoring three times against the Lilywhites in their most recent match at Deepdale, despite having ten men for the the last 20 minutes of the game.

Neil will have to address their poor displays in defence, and if they can improve on that, then they’ll have every chance of finishing inside the top-six.

