3 knock-on effects EFL postponement will have on Leeds United

The EFL’s decision to postpone all fixtures until at least April 3rd has put Leeds United’s push for promotion on hold.

Leeds are on a hot streak of form in the Championship having won five on the bounce, which has helped them strengthen a grip on automatic promotion; they sit seven points clear of third and top of the table by a point.

This break stops Marcelo Bielsa’s side in their tracks, but Leeds will hope the season can begin soon and give them a chance to finish what they’ve started in the Championship.

But what knock-on effects is this break going to have on the Yorkshire outfit?

We take a look here…

A resurgent Kalvin Phillips

Phillips has been in and out of the side in recent weeks, with a combination of suspension and a leg injury leaving the midfielder on the sidelines.

More recently a leg complaint has seen him struggle, but this break gives Bielsa a chance to get the 24-year-old back to his peak fitness, which will give Leeds a major boost.

He’s key to what Leeds do and him fully fit for the final nine games of the season would give Bielsa’s side a huge chance of achieving promotion.

Timely Augustin impact

Jean-Kevin Augustin has been a disappointing January addition so far, with three appearances and an injury not the desired impact.

However, a month-long break (or potentially longer) gives Augustin a chance to get ‘Bielsa fit’ and also gel within the side’s system.

Therefore, he could be a different animal for the remaining nine games and off the alternative to Patrick Bamford that Bielsa needs.

A strong finish

If you look back at Leeds’ two seasons under Bielsa, they’ve come out of the blocks at a rapid rate, picking up 17 points over the opening nine games of this campaign and 18 points at the start of 2018/19.

Fresh and well prepared, Leeds were irresistible. So, with a long break now scheduled, we may well see Bielsa’s side finish the season in the same way they’ve started it.

If that turns out to be the case, you can almost bank on the Whites playing Premier League football next season.