3 knock-on effects EFL postponement will have on Hull City

The EFL have postponed all fixtures in the Championship until the 4th April and this could have a lot of positive and negative implications across the division, with Hull City one of the many sides set to be impacted by the layoff.

The Tigers haven’t been at the races in 2020, seeing their outside push for the play-offs completely binned in place for a relegation battle as they prepare for the final nine games of the season.

A disastrous January transfer window saw both Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki sold on deadline day to West Ham and West Brom, respectively, with barely any time to replace them with the same amount of quality.

The long-term admiration from Grant McCann towards Malik Wilks and Marcus Maddison saw those two arrive from Barnsley and Peterborough United to add more firepower to a side seriously lacking in that regard.

A typically solid side slumped massively following their New Year’s Day win over Sheffield Wednesday and haven’t won a league game since then, as they now sit just two points above the relegation zone as they struggle through injuries.

Recent events across the globe have since seen the EFL postpone all fixtures in the Championship until the weekend of the 4th April, which could provide momentary respite for the Tigers before the run-in.

Here are three knock-on effects at the KCOM Stadium as the postponement continues…

Chance to prepare more

The Tigers have been in woeful form and looked like slipping into the relegation zone before the end of the season until this decision from the EFL halted their decline for at least three weeks.

The 4th April will see Hull face one of the toughest tests in the division when they make the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom, but they have more than enough time to prepare for this game and the ones beyond it.

A clash against Charlton Athletic was what awaited them in the weekend just gone and now that has been pushed back, they have a chance to get some breathing space established before they welcome the Addicks to the KCOM Stadium.

Injury problems could subside

One of their main issues this season that has stopped their good run was the constant injury issues to key players that didn’t look like letting up.

Major defensive reshuffling was on the cards for McCann as Eric Lichaj, Jordy de Wijs, and Reece Burke all sat out in recent games, but the extended layoff before the next game could be vital to see these players return.

A full-strength Hull side certainly has the quality the stave off the drop and if they can get back to basics by defending as they are capable, they shouldn’t have too many problems.

They can hit the reset button

The current form of Grant McCann’s men has seen the confidence completely battered and in need of a turnaround, otherwise, relegation is the only likely outcome.

With such a long spell away from the pitch to tackle, the players, staff and even the fans, have the chance to reinstall some of the positive mood around the KCOM.

A fresh start with nine games left is a great opportunity for the Tigers to tackle the rest of the season with a clean slate and shed the negativity of their recent run of results.