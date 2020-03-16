3 knock-on effects EFL postponement will have on Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get their play-0ff bid back on track at the earliest of opportunities, after a recent slump in results under Tony Mowbray.

Rovers are currently sat tenth in the Championship table, and are three points adrift of the top-six, which they’ll certainly still feel as though it’s an achievable target heading into the final nine games of the season.

However, recent events have led to the EFL postponing all fixtures until 3rd April at the earliest, and it remains to be seen if that scheduled return date will still go ahead after off-the-field developments.

Blackburn have been impressive for much of this year’s campaign, and will be hoping they can find a positive run of form as soon as possible to give themselves a fighting chance of finishing inside the play-off positions.

We look at THREE knock-on effects that the EFL’s postponement will have on Tony Mowbray’s side this season.

Injury boosts

Tony Mowbray has had to deal with a number of injuries to his key players during this year’s campaign, which makes his side’s league position even more impressive.

This break in play from fixtures means that some of his players will stand a better chance in returning to action for the conclusion of this season, which will be pleasing to see for the Rovers boss and the club’s supporters.

Bradley Dack won’t return before the season concludes, although he has revealed that he is progressing well in his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Lewis Holtby could be one of the players to return to the squad in the near future though, with the midfielder stating that he is ‘very happy’ with his progress so far.

If Mowbray’s key members of his squad can make a timely return from injury, then you have to imagine that Rovers will be in with a shout of finishing inside the top-six this season.

A chance to find some much-needed confidence.

Blackburn have hit a slip dip in form in the Championship at the worst time possible, so this break could come at a good time for Mowbray’s men.

Rovers are winless in their last four league matches, and were recently beaten convincingly by Derby County in their last outing in what was a disappointing defeat for the Lancashire-based side.

With this extended break from action, Mowbray will be looking to build up the confidence in his players ahead of their push for the play-offs this term.

The run-in is now much tougher for Rovers.

With the fixture list being postponed until 3rd April, it means that Tony Mowbray’s side are going to miss matches against some of the teams battling relegation.

They had been due to play against Bristol City, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic, which are games you would imagine the Ewood Park faithful would have been confident of picking up at least seven points from.

But with the fixtures being postponed, it means that Blackburn’s next three games are now against Leeds United, Cardiff City and West Brom, which are as tough as the promotion run-in could be for Rovers.

