3 knock-on effects confirmed Leeds United setback could potentially have

Pablo Hernandez is facing a month on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, robbing Leeds United of their creative Spaniard for a crucial period in the season.

Leeds head into Christmas with a healthy eight-point lead over third placed Sheffield Wednesday, but they’ll be frustrated it isn’t more, with a draw with Cardiff City and defeat to Fulham souring the mood.

And, that defeat at Fulham was coupled with Hernandez’s injury, with the playmaker limping off after only three minutes.

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Hernandez will now miss one month of the season, ruling him out of a crucial festive period that sees Leeds face Preston North End, Birmingham City and West Brom, whilst he’s likely to miss the trip to Arsenal in the FA Cup.

It’s a frustrating blow for Leeds at a crucial time of the season.

We breakdown the knock-on effects his absence will have…

Lack of creativity

Hernandez is Leeds’ creative cog and has been for some time. He netted 12 goals and registered 12 assists last season, and although his impact has waned somewhat this term, he’s still had seven goal involvements.

Bielsa has shifted him into the No.10 role to accommodate Helder Costa on the right, with extra emphasis now on him and Jack Harrison to spark Leeds into life.

However, the pair struggled to do that when Hernandez was missing earlier in the season, with creativity always a problem when the Spaniard isn’t available.

Pressure on returning players

Hernandez is out, but Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton are ready to return.

Shackleton would play as an ‘8’ in Hernandez’s position, whilst Roberts is more of the link man that his absent teammate is.

Both can step in for Hernandez, but Bielsa would have wanted to edge them back in, not drop them in the deep end of the Christmas period.

There’s pressure on that duo that shouldn’t be there.

A January surprise

This isn’t Hernandez’s first injury this season, and if that tells you anything, it might not be his last either.

Leeds may well look to bring someone in to take the burden off their Spaniard, who at 34, is excused for having these setbacks.

It might’ve seemed unlikely, but with these midfield problems, Leeds are probably short.