3 knock-on effects at Huddersfield Town from play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town gave a great account of themselves in the 2021/22 Championship play-off final and produced an excellent season on the whole.

The dust has not quite settled yet and the pain of defeat will still be very raw in the aftermath of their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, but on reflection supporters will look back on the season with great pride.

Levi Colwill’s unfortunate own goal should not take away from what has been an outstanding season for the 19-year-old, and one that will certainly have him playing top-flight football next season.

Here, we have taken a look at three knock-on effects at Huddersfield from their play-off final defeat…

Interest

There are three standout names at the club that will have gained a lot of admirers over the course of the season.

Harry Toffolo is not included in the following trio, but the 26-year-old will have increased his standing in the minds of many in higher places this term.

Huddersfield did very well to keep Lewis O’Brien this season, however, with a release clause in his contract it is unlikely that he remains at the club heading into next season.

Sorba Thomas, 23, has chipped in with 19 goal contributions, largely from right wing back this season and the Welshman could be a sensible transfer target for clubs with deeper pockets than the Terriers, though he is contracted until 2026.

Carlos Corberan will certainly have gained admirers for the way he set the Terriers up this season and with young managers on the rise in English football, it would not be a surprise to see him linked with top-flight gigs in the near future.

Opposition

No one will approach a match against Huddersfield like they are taking on relegation favourites, as potentially was the case in the early part of the season.

The Terriers will be treated like play-off finalists next season, especially on visits to the John Smith’s Stadium and that will pose its challenges to Corberan.

The Terriers have relied on their defensive solidity at times this season and they may have to evolve in the final third, to backup their third placed finish this term.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Huddersfield Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2021/22? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

Opportunity

It will not feel like it for a while, but coming so close this season presents an opportunity and a platform for Huddersfield to build on in the long term and heading into next season.

The club’s recruitment has been outstanding and a continuation of that will stand them in good stead to compete again.

At the moment a serious promotion push in 2022/23 looks a long way off, but sticking to the principles they have on and off the pitch this term, another one is not too far away.