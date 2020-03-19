3 key things we learnt as Dejphon Chansiri opens up on Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have undoubtedly been enduring a challenging period in the second half of the campaign, with Garry Monk’s side suffering a real loss of momentum on the field and dropping out of the play-off race.

The Owls have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, which has seen the club’s supporters become more and more concerned with how events are unfolding on and off the pitch, which leaves the club with much to ponder during the EFL suspension to the season.

The club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri has been doing just that in an interview with Yorkshire Live, delivering his verdict on a range of key topics concerning the club – and Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have been able to learn a lot from his comments on various matters on and off the field.

Here then, we take a look THREE key things that we have learnt from his comments…

Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL battle not affected by current postponement

One of the biggest off the field issues facing Sheffield Wednesday at the moment is the legal battle with EFL over the charge they have been served for allegedly breaching the league’s sustainability and profitability regulations, over the controversial sale of Hillsborough to Chansiri.

The verdict on that case has yet to be decided, but Chansiri did reveal that the current suspension to the season is not going to have real impact over their off the field battle with the EFL, which will perhaps relieve some potential concerns from Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

Chansiri also remained positive in his expectations for the outcome of the legal battle, suggesting that if the Owls were not confident of coming out top in the case then they would not be challenging it as much as they are, which perhaps could mean that they will avoid any sanctions in the future.

QUIZ: Can you name every Sheffield Wednesday front-of-shirt sponsor from the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 What appears on the front of Wednesday's shirts this season? No Sponsor Chansiri 32Red UNIBET

Chansiri still backing Monk despite poor form

Another key thing that emerged from Chansiri’s interview was that he appears to still be putting his faith in Monk to sort out the Owls’ form on the field and them to turn around their fortunes, which is something that the Sheffield Wednesday manager can take some comfort from.

A lot of Sheffield Wednesday supporters though are beginning to question the long-term future of Monk more and more, with the 5-0 defeat they suffered at Brentford in their last game hardly seeing them show signs of being able to improve their form.

However, it appears that at least until the season can be completed Monk will be remaining in charge at Hillsborough, but he will need to improve matters on the field if he is going to be able to ensure that his long-term future remains with the Owls.

Chansiri not involved in first team players being frozen out of the side

Another thing that would have been learnt from Chansiri’s interview is that he is not placing any pressure on Monk in terms of who he can and cannot select in his matchday squads, which shows that the decisions being taken by the Sheffield Wednesday boss are certain players is purely his own.

During the last few months the likes of Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson have been frozen out of the first team picture, despite the Owls suffering with a poor run of form, and with the pair out of contract in the summer it appears they have played their last games for the club.

It is interesting that these decisions are coming just from Monk, and it means that he will have to deal with the consequences of them, but he seems to be content to play players who he knows are more likely to be at the club in the long-term.