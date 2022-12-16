3 key priorities: The main Charlton Athletic transfer talking points as January looms

Charlton Athletic are in transition after the departure of Ben Garner recently.

Garner only arrived at the Valley six months ago and, for many supporters, wasn’t given adequate time or resource to get it right as Charlton boss.

The Addicks sit 18th in the League One table and are in a very precarious position when it comes to their league standing, with another new manager now on the horizon.

Off-field, there’s plenty of takeover talk as well, with Thomas Sandgaard’s spell as owner continuing to come under scrutiny.

A managerial pursuit and lingering takeover talk simply cannot overshadow an important January transfer window, though, when Charlton need to recruit well enough to get moving in the right direction in terms of their League One table position.

We run though some transfer talking points pre-January:

Defensive priorities

Prior to Garner’s sacking, the feeling at Charlton was that defensive recruits were needed, both centrally and at left-back.

Sacking a manager does not change any of that, with Marcus Ally recently outlining on FLW TV that the summer’s shortcomings still exist, with two defensive positions needing to be addressed.

“I want to see the problem areas of the squad addressed in the January transfer window,” Marcus explained. “I was banging on about – as was Ben Garner – centre-back, left-back and striker at the back end of the summer transfer window.

“Those positions weren’t addressed and they need to be in January.”

As per transfermarkt, there’s not a natural left-back in this Charlton squad, whilst centre-back options, for a squad that sometimes plays with a three-man defence, sit at only four.

There’s a lack of depth and quality.

Striker issues

As Marcus alluded to on FLW TV, there still needs to be a striker recruited in the January transfer window.

That’s easier said than done, as it’s a difficult position to recruit.

However, Charlton need to do whatever they can to get a regular source of goals and well-rounded striker play on board.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is currently the club’s leading goalscorer in League One with five, whilst the likes of Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke, who you’d maybe expect to be prolific at this level, have only six league goals between them.

Garner’s successor, whether it’s permanent or caretaker, needs more firepower come the new year.

