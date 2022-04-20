3 key passes: The Birmingham City player who can hold his head up high despite heavy Blackpool defeat

Birmingham were humbled 6-1 by Blackpool at the weekend, with Blues fans unhappy with the manner of the performance and where they could likely end up this season.

Despite signs of promise under Lee Bowyer, they have found themselves lodged firmly in the bottom half of the division this campaign and after another heavy defeat at the weekend, there are now doubts over his future.

The level of performance from the side just wasn’t up to standard for the Blues and they completely fell apart as they faced off against the Seasiders.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

However, not every player can come away from the fixture unhappy with the performance, with Onel Hernandez putting in a good showing despite the fact that they were ultimately handed a defeat.

The winger has been one of their most relied upon options this season and has four goals with three assists in 27 Birmingham starts this season. Yet again at the weekend, he was one of the only players trying desperately to get something from the game with his side.

The Blues only managed one goal and that came courtesy of a Hernandez assist. That wasn’t his only positive either, as he managed three key passes in total throughout the fixture as per SofaScore.

Even with the player offering plenty in terms of chance creation, his teammates were just not able to finish in front of goal and they fell further and further behind. He also drove the ball forward plenty himself with four out of seven completed dribbles and he even contributed aerially with one aerial duel won out of one attempted.

Overall then, the winger put in the graft to try and create plenty offensively for his side and to try and make the scoreline respectable against the Seasiders. One man on his own though was not able to turn the tide – but Hernandez can at least hold his head high as the only one who really managed to stand out for the Blues in that defeat to Blackpool.