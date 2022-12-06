3 key passes, 90.9% pass accuracy: Burnley man aiming to pick up where he left off v Reading

Burnley’s first season under new manager Vincent Kompany couldn’t have started any better, with the Clarets sitting top of the table.

The Clarets will be preparing to return to action this weekend as the Championship resumes, and the Lancashire outfit’s first game sees them travel to London to face a QPR side that is currently without a manager.

Kompany’s side went into this four-week break in the best possible way, three points ahead of Sheffield United, who are in second place after just beating local rivals Blackburn Rovers 3-0.

Kompany’s team has only lost two league games this season and is on track for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Belgian has managed to pull together a team that is fighting together and playing a style of football that you wouldn’t associate with Burnley over the past few years.

Kompany has brought a vast number of new players into this squad, players who have added goals and creativity in different aspects of their game.

One player who has done such a thing is new signing Manuel Benson, the 25-year-old who joined the Clarets in the summer from Belgian side Royal Antwerp, has become a player who seems to impress week after week.

Benson has managed to demonstrate in the opening 21 games of the Championship season just why Kompany was keen to bring him to Turf Moor.

We’ve taken a closer look at Benson and selected a specific performance from a few weeks ago against Reading using WhoScored.com, before the Championship resumes this weekend.

Benson has been in and out of the line up since the start of the season, being someone Kompany has been able to call upon to change the outcome of a game in tight situations, while he has also been a player that has helped fill in various positions when injuries and suspensions have occurred.

In the particular game against Reading, Benson started the game on the bench before joining the action in the 60th minute, when Burnley were chasing the game as they were 1-0 down to the Royals.

Benson managed to score and set up another goal as the Clarets came from a goal down to claim all three points, with the 25-year-old having a big impact in his 29 minutes on the pitch.

As well as his goal and assist, the Belgian also managed to make three key passes in the game, the third most he’s had in a single game.

The 25-year-old managed 11 passes during his short spell in the game, with three of those passes being key ones, one of which led to Burnley’s goal. Benson managed to produce an accuracy of 90.9% in his passes while on the field, as he entered the game at a time when Burnley needed to be patient with the ball.

As well as his offensive work, Benson also managed to produce a defensive tackle as he played his part in making sure the Lancashire side saw out the win.

Despite being on the pitch for only 29 minutes, the Belgian managed to get an overall rating of 8.18 for the game, which is the third highest rating the 25-year-old has received this season. It shows that despite not always having much time on the pitch, the winger is still producing decent performances when he comes off the bench.