3 key passes, 61 touches and 1 goal: The Nottingham Forest man who powered the side’s win over Bristol City

Nottingham Forest kept their play-off challenge alive at the weekend with a comfortable win over Bristol City.

The scoreline read 2-0, but it could’ve been higher only for the performance of Daniel Bentley in City’s goal.

The win moved Forest to ninth in the Championship table, the gap to the top six now only three points.

The Reds needed goals either side of half time to secure the three points.

Brennan Johnson initially put the side ahead in the 38th minute, before James Garner sealed the three points in the 55th minute.

It was Garner’s performance that helped Forest to dominate the game, with these stats from Sofascore showcasing his performance quite well.

Not only did Garner score, but he was a creative force throughout the game and helped dictate the tempo.

He completed three key passes, only bettered by Keinan Davis’ five from up front.

Garner also had 61 touches, the most of any midfielder in the side, as he completed the most passes of anyone through the centre of the pitch.

Wing backs Max Lowe and Djed Spence were utilised a lot by Cooper in attack, with both players contributing a lot in attack.

But the game ran through Garner, who struck up a nice partnership with Jack Colback in the middle.

The pair were assured in possession, but Garner was the braver on the ball.

Philip Zinckernagel had an underwhelming day, but Garner more than picked up the slack as he helped the side create plenty of chances from deep.

Garner also combined well with Spence, with the pair occupying very advanced roles high up the right hand side of the pitch for the majority of the game.

Despite having a man disadvantage in midfield, with Forest playing a 3-4-1-2 up against a 4-4-2 diamond, Forest were still able to control the game quite comfortably.

If Garner can put in more stints like this then it will really help Forest’s chances of promotion this season and it may even catch the eye at his parent club Manchester United.